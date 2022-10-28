PSV beats Arsenal to book Europa League last-16 spot, Lazio wins

Football

Arsenal conceded two goals in the second half which brought its perfect run in the Europa League to an end.

28 October, 2022 02:43 IST
PSV moved to 10 points in five games with the win over Arsenal. It is second in Group A, two points off leader Arsenal.

PSV moved to 10 points in five games with the win over Arsenal. It is second in Group A, two points off leader Arsenal.

PSV Eindhoven clinched a place in the Europa League last 16 with a dominant 2-0 home win over Arsenal on Thursday, while Lazio boosted chances of going through to the next stage with a 2-1 victory over Danish side Midtjylland.

Already-qualified Arsenal’s perfect start in Group A ended as PSV ensured its passage to the knockout phase following Bodo/Glimt’s 2-1 defeat to FC Zurich in the other game.

PSV had two first-half efforts chalked off for offside but took a deserved lead through Joey Veerman in the 55th minute when he clipped a left-footed effort past Aaron Ramsdale before substitute Luuk De Jong made it two with a header moments later.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta brought on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus to try to salvage something from the game but they failed to find a way past a dogged PSV, which trailed the Londoners by two points with one game remaining.

Lazio beats Midtjylland

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Pedro were on target for Lazio as they came from behind to see off Midtjylland and move to eight points from five games in Group F.

In Group B, Fenerbahce recovered from a 3-0 deficit against Stade Rennais as goals from Enner Valencia, Miha Zajc and Emre Mor helped the Turkish side secure a 3-3 draw. Both teams had already qualified for the knockout stage.

The group winners qualify for the last 16 while the eight runners-up will compete in February’s playoffs where they face the eight teams coming third in their Champions League groups. 

Belgium’s Royale Union Saint-Gilloise progressed as Group D winners with a 2-0 victory against Malmo, while Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin beat Braga 1-0 to move above them into second spot, two points ahead of the Portuguese side.

