Barca 0-0 Man United LIVE; Europa League playoff: De Gea saves Lewandowski shot; Live streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Europa League play-offs first-leg clash between Barcelona and Manchester United at the Camp Nou Stadium.

16’

United had the brighter start but Barcelona slowly coming to its element as we cross the first quarter of the match. The home team is enjoying more of the ball and looks more threatening.

15’

Raphinha switches the ball to Alba on the left. Alba looked for cross in the centre, but Wan Bissaka is there to make the block.

13’

Alonso takes a shot from the freekick. His shot beats the United wall but beats the goal as well. Goalkick for United.

11’

Gavi is fouled right at the edge of the Barca box and the home side has a freekick in a good position. Earlier Varane had challenged Lewandowski inside the box. There were a few penalty shouts but referee waved play on.

10’

Shaw has been good at centre-back for United whenever he has played in the position, but he does look a bit shaky in these early minutes. That is a potential weak-link someone as experienced as Lewandowski might look to exploit.

9’

Shot- Lewandowski gets his first sight at goal. He gets the ball in a good position inside the United box. He gets a shot away under pressure that is saved by De Gea.

8’

Sancho crosses the ball from the edge of the Barca box towards Weghorst at the far-post but the ball does not reach the Dutch forward.

7’

Rashford fizzes a cross inside the box from the left which is met first-time by Fernandes. Fernandes’ shot is blocked by Alba and Malacia takes a shot on the rebound. That is blocked as well.

5’

Araujo showing wonderful feet on the right flank to get the better of Sancho and Casemiro. He then passes the ball to Raphinha, who runs out of space in an attempt to cross the ball. United gets a goalkick.

2’

Barcelona with its first attack of the match as Raphinha squares the ball in the middle of the United box. Weghorst is back there to clear the ball.

1’

Fast start by United as Fernandes swings a cross inside the box from the right. Fred had made a run to get at the end of the cross but could not reach the ball on time.

KICK-OFF!!

The Europa League playoff match between Manchester United and Barcelona has kicked-off at the Camp Nou stadium.

Stat attack!! Manchester United have won each of its last five matches in Europe; only once has it won six games consecutively in European competition- its first six games of the 1965-66 season in the European Cup. Barcelona has lost five of its last 11 European matches at Camp Nou (W2 D4). Its previous five such defeats were spread across 101 games between 2002 and 2020. Robert Lewandowski has scored 45 goals in his last 37 games in European competition. He has directly been involved in nine goals across his last three appearances against English clubs (two goals against Spurs in October 2019, one goal and two assists against Chelsea in February 2020, and another two goals and two assists against Chelsea in August 2020). This would be his first appearance against Manchester United.

Head-to-head record Overall: 13 Barcelona wins: 6 Manchester United wins: 3 Draw: 4 Last five head-to-head records 16 April 2019: Barcelona 3-0 Manchester United: Champions League 10 April 2010: Manchester United 0-1 Barcelona: Champions League 28 May 2011: Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United: Champions League 27 May 2009: Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United: Champions League 29 April 2008: Manchester United 1-0 Barcelona: Champions League

Confirmed starting lineups! Barcelona: Ter Stegen(GK), Araujo, Pedri, Lewandowski, Alonso, Alba, Kessie, De Jong, Raphinha, Kounde, Gavi. Manchester United: De Gea(GK), Fernandes, Rashford, Malacia, Fred, Casemiro, Varane, Shae, Sancho, Weghorst, Wan Bissaka

Match Preview

They’re two members of European football’s aristocracy who, not so long ago, were meeting in Champions League finals.

Now Barcelona and Manchester United are going head-to-head in the unlikely confines of a Europa League playoff match.

Not that they are playing like also-rans of the continent.

“At the end of the day, we don’t deserve to be in the Champions League and neither do they. But the level is still very high,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said Wednesday.

Indeed, the clubs with two of the biggest followings in world football are in a good place on the field, especially considering the plight they have found themselves in recent years.

Barcelona is emerging, very slowly, from a crippling financial crisis that cost the club Lionel Messi and plenty more. Its economic situation is still grave — Barcelona’s latest accounts show the club is more than 650 million USD in debt, hardly helped by a group-stage exit from the Champions League — but the team is performing so well that it has an 11-point lead in the Spanish league.

United, meanwhile, is rising in the Premier League and could win its first trophy in six years when meeting Newcastle in the final of the English League Cup later this month.

In that sense, both teams have reason to believe they will be back competing at the top of European football soon.

Barcelona vs Manchester United Predicted XI Barcelona: Ter Stegen(GK); Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba(c); Pedri, De Jong, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi Man United: De Gea(GK); Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes(c), Rashford; Weghorst

In the meantime, their presence in the Europa League adds glamour to a competition that is widely viewed as the Champions League’s little brother. The only disappointment for fans is that the meeting comes so early.

“I think Barcelona and (us) as well (would) have preferred to play in the final,” United manager Erik ten Hag said. “Hopefully, everyone is fit for Barcelona and for us. So we see a game at the highest level.”

Barcelona is in good form, with its last loss coming against Bayern Munich as it exited the Champions League in October.

It is in the Europa League because it couldn’t win a group game against either Bayern or Inter Milan. But under Xavi, the team has now won eight in a row in all competitions, with striker Robert Lewandowski taking on the role of the star player.

“I really like his team, the attacking way of play,” Ten Hag said. “I think he is in the right direction. I think it’s going to be a good challenge between Manchester United and Barcelona.”

Xavi, who won two Champions League finals on the field with Barcelona against United, has got his team playing as well as it has all season despite injuries to Ousmane Dembélé and Sergio Busquets. Spain internationals Pedri and Gavi are driving the midfield, while Raphinha is filling in nicely for Dembélé.

Ten Hag has had to contend with his own absences but has still been able to put United in a position to compete for the league title. Midfielder Christian Eriksen will miss the majority of the rest of the season with an ankle problem, and Anthony Martial continues to struggle to stay fit.

Given United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in November, Ten Hag has been left short in attack, which is why the form of Marcus Rashford has been crucial. The England forward, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the past, has scored 13 goals in his last 15 games and 21 all season.

Jadon Sancho is also back after being given time off to rediscover his form and adds to United’s options up front.

Ten Hag has a decision to make in attack, with January loan signing Wout Weghorst failing to provide much of a goal threat so far, scoring once in eight appearances. With Sancho back, Rashford can be switched from the left wing into a central position, where he has managed to score from in each of United’s last two games when moved there during the match.

“Rashford is one of the most dangerous strikers,” Xavi said. “He’s very fast, a good dribbler, good in one-on-ones and very dangerous in the transitions.

“We need to take care of all of United’s players, but Rashford is certainly one of the most dangerous in Europe.”

Brazil winger Antony, midfielder Scott McTominay and Martial were absent as United trained on Wednesday morning before flying out to Barcelona. Lisandro Martinez and on-loan Marcel Sabitzer are suspended for the first leg, but Casemiro is available after missing the last two league games through suspension.

-AP