Europa League 2023-24: West Ham secures top-two finish after late win over Backa

West Ham United secured a top-two finish in Europa League Group A after Tomas Soucek scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 win over Backa Topola in Serbia on Thursday.

Soucek struck one minute from time, evading his marker and volleying home a cross with his outstretched right leg.

Defences dominated a dull game and the hosts had the better opportunities to break the deadlock until the final stages.

West Ham top the standings with 12 points, level with German side Freiburg, which the English team host in the final round of matches on December 14.

Michael Gregoritsch’s hat-trick earned Freiburg a top-two spot as they thrashed visiting Olympiakos 5-0.