Europa League 2023-24: West Ham secures top-two finish after late win over Backa

Europa League 2023-24: Tomas Soucek struck one minute from time, evading his marker and volleying home a cross with his outstretched right leg.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 08:44 IST , Backa Topola, Serbia - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tomas Soucek of West Ham United celebrates after scoring the team’s goal.
Tomas Soucek of West Ham United celebrates after scoring the team’s goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tomas Soucek of West Ham United celebrates after scoring the team’s goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

West Ham United secured a top-two finish in Europa League Group A after Tomas Soucek scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 win over Backa Topola in Serbia on Thursday.

Soucek struck one minute from time, evading his marker and volleying home a cross with his outstretched right leg.

ALSO READ | Europa-League 2023-24: Liverpool powers into last 16, Brighton reaches knockouts

Defences dominated a dull game and the hosts had the better opportunities to break the deadlock until the final stages.

West Ham top the standings with 12 points, level with German side Freiburg, which the English team host in the final round of matches on December 14.

Michael Gregoritsch’s hat-trick earned Freiburg a top-two spot as they thrashed visiting Olympiakos 5-0.

