Ex-Brazil manager Scolari considering return to Asian football

Former Brazil manager Luiz Felipe Scolari has said that he is considering several offers to coach in Asia.

The 71-year-old has been out of work since last September, when he was sacked by Palmeiras just nine months after leading the club to the Brazilian Serie A title, reports Xinhua news agency.

“There have been inquiries from three or four clubs from the Middle East,” Scolari told TV Globo on Sunday. “We still don’t know what will happen, but I believe that in 15, 20 or 30 days a decision will be made,” he added.

Since guiding Brazil to victory at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, Scolari has held coaching roles in five different countries. Among them was a spell as Portugal boss and a second stint in charge of Brazil.

READ: How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World Cup

His most successful job at club level was his time with Guangzhou Evergrande from June 2015 to November 2017, which included three consecutive Chinese Super League titles and an Asian Champions League crown.

In November, Scolari had said that he missed Chinese football and expressed a desire to return to coach there in the future.