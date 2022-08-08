Football

Ex-United star Ryan Giggs set to go on trial

Giggs is accused of assaulting his former girlfriend Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, greater Manchester on Nov. 1, 2020.

AP
08 August, 2022 14:59 IST
08 August, 2022 14:59 IST
His trial in Manchester is expected to last up to 10 days.

His trial in Manchester is expected to last up to 10 days. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Giggs is accused of assaulting his former girlfriend Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, greater Manchester on Nov. 1, 2020.

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs is set to go on trial Monday on charges of assault and use of coercive behavior against a former girlfriend.

Also Read
Lewandowski scores first Barca goal in 6-0 friendly win

Giggs, 48, is accused of assaulting Kate Greville, 36, causing her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, greater Manchester on Nov. 1, 2020. He is also charged with common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, during the same incident.

Giggs is also charged with using controlling and coercive behavior against his former girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020. His trial in Manchester is expected to last up to 10 days.

Giggs has denied all charges but stood down as the manager of the Wales national team, saying he didn’t want to jeopardize preparations ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

He was originally scheduled to face trial in January, but the case was delayed due to a court backlog made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us