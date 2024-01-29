MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rashford absence an ‘internal matter’, says Ten Hag

United said in a statement before their 4-2 win that the 26-year-old England international had “stayed at Carrington to train as he recovers”.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 11:04 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (l) with manager Erik ten Hag after being substituted.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (l) with manager Erik ten Hag after being substituted. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (l) with manager Erik ten Hag after being substituted. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford’s absence for their FA Cup fourth-round fixture against Newport County was an “internal matter” after the Premier League club said the forward “was not well enough” to be in the squad.

United said in a statement before their 4-2 win that the 26-year-old England international had “stayed at Carrington to train as he recovers”.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“He reported ill and the rest is an internal matter,” Ten Hag said on Sunday. “It is an internal matter. As I said, we will deal with it. I will deal with it.”

Rashford, United’s Player of the Year in the last campaign, has four goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Erik ten Hag /

Marcus Rashford /

FA Cup /

Newport County AFC /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rashford absence an ‘internal matter’, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4 Day 4 Updates: Vidarbha beats Jharkhand; Uttarakhand vs Mumbai match evenly-poised; TN, MP register massive wins
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA roundup: Lowly Detroit Pistons stuns West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder as Hawks edges past Raptors
    Reuters
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Venkatesh Iyer gearing up for newer challenges after maiden First-Class hundred
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. AFCON 2024: Vitoria’s days as Egypt coach may be numbered after last-16 exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Rashford absence an ‘internal matter’, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  2. AFCON 2024: Vitoria’s days as Egypt coach may be numbered after last-16 exit
    Reuters
  3. PSG held as Brest fight back for draw in Ligue 1
    AFP
  4. Lautaro scores again to help Inter beat Fiorentina and move back top of Serie A
    AP
  5. Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham could face Premier League Newcastle in FA Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rashford absence an ‘internal matter’, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4 Day 4 Updates: Vidarbha beats Jharkhand; Uttarakhand vs Mumbai match evenly-poised; TN, MP register massive wins
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA roundup: Lowly Detroit Pistons stuns West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder as Hawks edges past Raptors
    Reuters
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Venkatesh Iyer gearing up for newer challenges after maiden First-Class hundred
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. AFCON 2024: Vitoria’s days as Egypt coach may be numbered after last-16 exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment