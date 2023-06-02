Published : Jun 02, 2023 19:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

File Photo: Ji-Sung Park of Manchester United tackles Yaya Toure of Manchester City during the FA Cup semi final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on April 16, 2011 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United will face Manchester City in the final of the 142nd edition of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

A lot is at stake as Man City will look to win its second title of the season after already clinching the Premier League. If Pep Guardiola’s men win the FA Cup final, they will be on course to win the coveted treble.

Erik Ten Hag’s Man United, on the other hand, will do its best to stop Man City from not only winning its second title of the season but also protect its record of being the only English team to win the treble- Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League.

Has there ever been a Manchester derby in the FA Cup final?

Manchester United and Manchester City have never faced each other in the final of the FA Cup.

When was the last time there was a Manchester Derby in the FA Cup final?

The last time the Manchester teams faced each other in the FA Cup semis, was the 2011 semifinals. Yaya Toure scored the only goal of the match to guide Man City to its first FA Cup final in 30 years.

Toure went on to score in the final as well as Man City clinched the FA Cup with a 1-0 win against Stoke City.