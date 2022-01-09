Football

FA Cup fourth round fixtures announced

Holder Leicester City will play the winner of the match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. Last season runner-up Chelsea will face Plymouth Argyle.

09 January, 2022 23:14 IST

All games will be played between February 4 and February 7.   -  AFP

The Football Association released the fixtures list for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

All games will be played between February 4 and February 7.

  • Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United
  •  Bournemouth v Boreham Wood
  • Huddersfield Town v Barnsley
  • Peterborough United v Queens Park Rangers
  • Cambridge United v Luton Town
  • Southampton v Coventry City
  • Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle
  • Everton v Brentford
  • Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United
  • Manchester United/Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Liverpool v Cardiff City
  • Stoke City v Wigan Athletic
  • Nottingham Forest/Arsenal v Leicester City
  • Manchester City v Fulham
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City

