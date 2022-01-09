Football Football FA Cup fourth round fixtures announced Holder Leicester City will play the winner of the match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. Last season runner-up Chelsea will face Plymouth Argyle. Team Sportstar 09 January, 2022 23:14 IST All games will be played between February 4 and February 7. - AFP Team Sportstar 09 January, 2022 23:14 IST The Football Association released the fixtures list for the fourth round of the FA Cup. Holder Leicester City will play the winner of the match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. Last season runner-up Chelsea will face Plymouth Argyle. All games will be played between February 4 and February 7.Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United Bournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United v Luton TownSouthampton v Coventry CityChelsea v Plymouth ArgyleEverton v BrentfordKidderminster Harriers v West Ham UnitedManchester United/Aston Villa v MiddlesbroughTottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove AlbionLiverpool v Cardiff CityStoke City v Wigan AthleticNottingham Forest/Arsenal v Leicester CityManchester City v FulhamWolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :