FA Cup: Man United faces Reading, City or Chelsea could meet Arsenal in fourth round

Manchester United will host second tier Reading in the FA Cup fourth round and Manchester City or Chelsea could potentially face Arsenal following the draw on Sunday.

Manchester United, 12-times Cup winner, overcame Everton 3-1 on Friday at Old Trafford and was handed another home tie against Championship team Reading, which is managed by former United midfielder Paul Ince.

Manchester City and Chelsea, who meet later on Sunday, were handed a potentially eye-catching home tie against Arsenal, as long as the Premier League leader can get past Oxford United, whom it visits on Monday.

Holder Liverpool was held to a 2-2 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and if it wins the replay will face another all-Premier League tie away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sheffield Wednesday, which pulled off the biggest shock of the third round by beating Newcastle United 2-1, will host Fleetwood Town.

FA Cup fourth round draw:

Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford or Arsenal

Manchester United v Reading

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Blackpool

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool or Wolves

Fulham v Sunderland

Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff City or Leeds United

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Ipswich Town v Burnley

Luton or Wigan v Grimsby Town

Derby County v West Ham United

Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage

Blackburn Rovers v Forest Green or Birmingham City

Walsall v Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town

Bristol City or Swansea v Chesterfield or West Brom