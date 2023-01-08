FA Cup: Man United faces Reading, City or Chelsea could meet Arsenal in fourth round

Manchester United will host second tier Reading in the FA Cup fourth round and Manchester City or Chelsea could potentially face Arsenal following the draw on Sunday.
Manchester United, 12-times Cup winner, overcame Everton 3-1 on Friday at Old Trafford and was handed another home tie against Championship team Reading, which is managed by former United midfielder Paul Ince.
Manchester City and Chelsea, who meet later on Sunday, were handed a potentially eye-catching home tie against Arsenal, as long as the Premier League leader can get past Oxford United, whom it visits on Monday.
Holder Liverpool was held to a 2-2 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and if it wins the replay will face another all-Premier League tie away to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Sheffield Wednesday, which pulled off the biggest shock of the third round by beating Newcastle United 2-1, will host Fleetwood Town.
FA Cup fourth round draw:
Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford or Arsenal
Manchester United v Reading
Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Blackpool
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool or Wolves
Fulham v Sunderland
Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff City or Leeds United
Wrexham v Sheffield United
Ipswich Town v Burnley
Luton or Wigan v Grimsby Town
Derby County v West Ham United
Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage
Blackburn Rovers v Forest Green or Birmingham City
Walsall v Leicester City
Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town
Bristol City or Swansea v Chesterfield or West Brom