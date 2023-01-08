Manchester United to introduce ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ rule to abolish dressing room jealousy

Manchester United is set to introduce a wage cap of £200,000 a week to prevent players from earning ‘significantly more’ than their teammates, reported Daily Mail.

The Premier League club has reportedly taken the decision after Cristiano Ronaldo, who was taking home £500,000 a week, snapped his ties with the club after a controversial interview.

This is said to be one of the steps by coach Erik ten Hag and chief executive Richard Arnold to build a unified team. The report claimed that the club is determined to abolish a ‘culture of dressing-room jealousy’ by introducing a wage cap. Last season, ground quarrels and unhappiness were commonplace in the United dressing room.

Once the new rule comes into force, several players will be affected, including goalkeeper David de Gea. The Spanish custodian currently earns £ 375,000 a week.

Among the other senior players like Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Casemiro and now Bruno Fernandes earn around £180,000 to £200,000 a week.

The club has also activated a one-year extension clause in Marcus Rashford’s contract recently, meaning that his current tenure will expire in 2024.