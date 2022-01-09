FA Cup: Liverpool, Tottenham secure comeback wins in third round

Liverpool came from a goal down to win 4-1 against third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, while Tottenham Hotspur beat Morecambe 3-1 after a fighting display in the second half.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho scored twice, including a first-half penalty, while Kaide Gordon and Roberto Firmino also got on the score sheet for the Merseyside club.

Shrewsbury's Daniel Udoh put the visitor ahead in the 27th minute after he slid in Nathanael Ogbeta's cross to score from close range, but Liverpool winger Gordon found the equaliser seven minutes later with a calm finish.

Brazil international Fabinho scored a penalty before halftime, sending Shrewsbury keeper Marko Marosi the wrong way, before Firmino added the third in the 78th minute with a brilliant back-heel effort from close range.

Fabinho completed his double in the 93rd minute, blasting the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle as Liverpool won with manager Jurgen Klopp back on the touchline following his recovery from COVID-19.

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Lucas Moura scored late to complete a comeback for Antonio Conte's team, who were greeted with a huge chorus of boos from fans after a disappointing first-half performance.

Morecambe, who is battling relegation in League One, stunned its Premier League opponent after Anthony O'Connor scored in the 33rd minute.

Tottenham paid the price for sloppy defending when O'Connor side-footed a volley into the net from Morecambe's first corner of the game.

After a string of chances, Tottenham finally levelled in the 74th minute through Harry Winks when he swung in a direct free-kick from the left touchline.

The host hit the front nine minutes later when Moura rounded keeper Trevor Carson after striding into the box before Kane wrapped up the win after being smartly picked out by Giovani Lo Celso.

West Ham United defeated fellow Premier League team Leeds United 2-0 thanks to goals from Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen, while Wolverhampton Wanderers won 3-0 against Sheffield United with two goals from Daniel Podence and another from Nelson Semedo.

Norwich City defeated Charlton Athletic 1-0 with a second-half goal from Milot Rashica, Stoke City beat Leyton Orient 2-0 and Luton Town thrashed League Two Harrogate Town 4-0.

Tottenham's north London rival Arsenal is due to play away at Nottingham Forest later on Sunday.