FA Cup third round draw: Eighth-tier Marine lands dream clash against Tottenham

Defending champion Arsenal welcomes Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round, while eighth-tier Marine, the joint lowest-ranked team in the competition, landed a lucrative encounter with Premier League leader Tottenham Hotspur in Monday's draw.

Twelve-times winner Manchester United plays host to second-tier Watford, while Premier League champion Liverpool faces a tricky trip to Aston Villa as it looks to avenge last month's 7-2 league defeat.

Manchester City is at home to Birmingham City, while Chelsea welcomes fourth-tier side Morecambe. Crystal Palace makes the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in an all-Premier League showdown.

The third round, to be played across the weekend of Jan 9-10, is when teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship join the competition.

The FA Cup has scrapped replays for this season to help ease fixture congestion caused by the Covid-19 crisis, amplifying the chances of a few additional upsets en route to the showpiece match at Wembley on May 15, 2021.

