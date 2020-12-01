Football Football FA Cup third round draw: Eighth-tier Marine lands dream clash against Tottenham Marine, the joint lowest-ranked team in the competition, landed a lucrative encounter with Premier League leader Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup third round. Reuters 01 December, 2020 09:54 IST Defending champion Arsenal welcomes Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 01 December, 2020 09:54 IST Defending champion Arsenal welcomes Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round, while eighth-tier Marine, the joint lowest-ranked team in the competition, landed a lucrative encounter with Premier League leader Tottenham Hotspur in Monday's draw.Twelve-times winner Manchester United plays host to second-tier Watford, while Premier League champion Liverpool faces a tricky trip to Aston Villa as it looks to avenge last month's 7-2 league defeat. Serie B: Cosenza protests after going from 12 to 10 men in five minutes Manchester City is at home to Birmingham City, while Chelsea welcomes fourth-tier side Morecambe. Crystal Palace makes the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in an all-Premier League showdown.The third round, to be played across the weekend of Jan 9-10, is when teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship join the competition.The FA Cup has scrapped replays for this season to help ease fixture congestion caused by the Covid-19 crisis, amplifying the chances of a few additional upsets en route to the showpiece match at Wembley on May 15, 2021. Atletico Madrid coach Simeone says Suarez return close Third round drawHuddersfield Town v Plymouth ArgyleSouthampton v Shrewsbury TownChorley v Derby CountyMarine v Tottenham HotspurWolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal PalaceStockport County v West Ham UnitedOldham Athletic v AFC BournemouthManchester United v WatfordStevenage v Swansea CityEverton v Rotherham UnitedNottingham Forest v Cardiff CityArsenal v Newcastle UnitedBarnsley v Tranmere RoversBristol Rovers v Sheffield UnitedCanvey Island or Boreham Wood v MillwallBlackburn Rovers v Doncaster RoversStoke City v Leicester CityWycombe Wanderers v Preston North EndCrawley Town v Leeds UnitedBurnley v Milton Keynes DonsBristol City v PortsmouthQueens Park Rangers v FulhamAston Villa v LiverpoolBrentford v MiddlesbroughManchester City v Birmingham CityLuton Town v ReadingChelsea v MorecambeExeter City v Sheffield WednesdayNorwich City v Coventry CityBlackpool v West Bromwich AlbionNewport County v Brighton & Hove AlbionCheltenham Town v Mansfield Town Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos