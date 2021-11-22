Barcelona's Pedri wins Golden Boy Award 2021

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri has been awarded the Golden Boy Award 2021, given to the best emerging European talent every year.

The midfielder finished ahead of second placed Borussia Dortmund and England's Jude Bellingham with a margin of 199 points, which was the largest in the award's history.

Kylian Mbappe, Matthijs de Ligt, Joao Felix and Erling Haaland were the previous winners of the award.

With the win, the Spaniard became the first player ever to be nominated for all of the Ballon d’Or, Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy in the same year.

Pedri has played more games than anyone else in the 2020/22 season, with 73 appearances, after which he was allowed a break by the Catalan Club.

The 18-year-old recently signed a contract extension with Barcelona, assuring his stay until 2026 with a release clause of one billion euros.

More to follow...