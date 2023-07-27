MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FC Copenhagen bans signs asking players for shirts

The number of signs has increased significantly over recent seasons, and unfortunately the club has many children who get a bad experience from carrying the sign.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 23:17 IST , Gdansk, Poland - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Representative Image: The ban will be in place at the club’s Parken Stadium and in the Copenhagen fans’ section at away games, it said.
Representative Image: The ban will be in place at the club’s Parken Stadium and in the Copenhagen fans’ section at away games, it said.
infoIcon

Representative Image: The ban will be in place at the club’s Parken Stadium and in the Copenhagen fans’ section at away games, it said.

Gdansk, Poland

Danish Superliga champion FC Copenhagen will not welcome signs held by fans asking players for match jerseys next season, saying it results in disappointment for supporters and makes players uncomfortable as they cannot accommodate the requests.

The ban will be in place at the club’s Parken Stadium and in the Copenhagen fans’ section at away games, it said.

“It is not possible for the players or the club to meet the many wishes, and we therefore disappoint a lot of children who come with the hope of getting a shirt,” Copenhagen added in their statement on Thursday.

“The number of signs has increased significantly over recent seasons, and unfortunately we have many children who get a bad experience from carrying a sign.

“At the same time, the players are put in a difficult situation because they cannot fulfill the wish and are perceived negatively because they have to say no to the many requests.”

ALSO READ: UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into ref payments can be reopened

The club added that players will be allowed give their shirts to fans but without being prompted to do so by the signs.

Record 36-time Dutch champion Ajax Amsterdam and Czech side Slavia Prague have also banned such signs in the past.

Slavia said in February that it noticed an organised group operating within its stadium, using children to ask for players’ shirts which then appeared for sale online.

The club instead organised contests for under 15s at home games, with the winner receiving a shirt signed by all first-team players.

Ajax said in August that besides players being criticised as arrogant when they walked by without handing over a shirt, the cardboard used to create the signs also posed a fire hazard.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ajax /

Slavia Prague

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Copenhagen bans signs asking players for shirts
    Reuters
  2. WI vs IND, 1st ODI Highlights: Bowlers set up easy win for India against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into referee payments can be reopened
    AP
  4. IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja shine before Kishan leads India to five-wicket win over West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Podcast: Asian Games trials tests India’s hurting wrestling community
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Santadeep Dey,Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FC Copenhagen bans signs asking players for shirts
    Reuters
  2. WATCH | Haaland hungry to get better, says Man City’s Guardiola
    AFP
  3. Spanish midfielder David Silva announces retirement after knee injury
    Reuters
  4. WATCH | We hope to win all the trophies, says Al-Nassr’s Ronaldo
    AFP
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. draws with Inter Milan as Al Nassr remains winless in four games
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Copenhagen bans signs asking players for shirts
    Reuters
  2. WI vs IND, 1st ODI Highlights: Bowlers set up easy win for India against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into referee payments can be reopened
    AP
  4. IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja shine before Kishan leads India to five-wicket win over West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Podcast: Asian Games trials tests India’s hurting wrestling community
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Santadeep Dey,Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment