WATCH | Haaland hungry to get better, says Man City’s Guardiola

Erling Haaland “has the desire to get better” but is in the “perfect environment” to do so, reveals Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola at at a press conference during a pre-season tour of Japan.
City beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in a friendly in Tokyo on Wednesday, a match Guardiola says he was “satisfied” with. Academy graduate Rico Lewis was the standout performer, constantly causing Bayern problems, with Guardiola hailing him as being “so intelligent and reliable”.
