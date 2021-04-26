AFC Champions League 2021 FC Goa vs Al Rayyan, Live Score: Dheeraj, Ortiz return for FC Goa against Al Rayyan

Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League 2021 Group E game between FC Goa and Al Rayyan from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

FC Goa may have lost its last two matches to Persepolis, but prior to those defeats, it put on two terrific performances , one of which was against Al Rayyan.

The third-placed side in the group faces the fourth-placed side tonight and FC Goa will have to get three points to stay in contention for a knockout berth:

The first sight of this FC Goa starting XI presents a much-more balanced look to it than the last game against Persepolis. Dheeraj returns to goal, replacing the profligate Naveen Kumar. Edu Bedia, too, returns from injury and suspension as do Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins and Ishan Pandita.

They come in for Naveen, Amarajit Singh Kiyam, Princeton Robello, Redeem Tlang and Devendra Murgaonkar.

Laurent Blanc has made five changes to the Al Rayyan team that lost 1-0 to Al Wahda on Friday. He has strengthened the defence and midfield and also changed the goalkeeper.

In come Saud Al-Hajiri, Khaled Muftah, Moufak Awad, Abdul Rahman Alkrobi and Naif Alhadhrami for Fahad Baker Younes, Dame Traore, Mohammad Jumaa, Ahmed Abdelmaqsoud and Ibrahim Masoud.

Here are the playing XIs for today's game:

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh; Sanson Pereira, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes; Edu Bedia (C); Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz; Ishan Pandita.

Al Rayyan: Saud Al-Hajiri; Mohamed Alaaeldin, Shoja Kalilzadeh, Khaled Muftah, Moufak Awad, Yousuf Umar; Abdul Rahman Alkrobi, Abdel Aziz Hatem, Naif Alhadhrami; Yohan Boli, Yachin Brahimi (C).

Al Rayyan- A short overview

Al-Rayyan is a team, which plays in the Qatar Stars League. A formidable force in its earlier years, the club has not enjoyed the same domination in recent years. Winner of eight top-flight trophies, the club’s last title came in 2015–16 after a trophy drought of 21years. Al Rayyan last appeared in the competition in 2019 edition.

Currently it sits third in the Qatar Stars League and fourth in Group E, with one point in four games.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Fahad Baker, Oumar Barry, Ahmed Hasan Mohamed, Saud Al-Hajiri, Mahmoud Ahmad Zakeri, Marwan Badredlin, Abdullah El Redy Mohamed

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado, Shoja Kalilzadeh, Dame Traore, Yousif Umar Din (CBs), Mohammad Jumaa, Hamd Rashid Juma (LBs), Mohamed Alaaeldin, Mowaffaq Awad (RBs)

Midfielders: Mekki Tombari, Hadi Tabasideh, Franck Kom , Ahmed El Sayed (DMs), Abdulaziz Hatem, Abdulrahman Al-Korbi, Mubarak Eid Al-Nasser (CMs), Sultan Al-Kawari (CAM)

Forwards: Yachin Brahimi, Khalid Al Sabah (LWs), Abdulrahman Al-Harazi, Naif Al-Hadhrami, Ibhram Masoud (RWs), Yohan Boli, Ali Ferydoon, Abdulaziz Al-Hasia (CFs)

Manager: Laurent Blanc

Key players: Yacine Brahimi, Yohan Boli

FC Goa’s full squad for the AFC Champions League

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Ivan Gonzalez (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards: Jorge Ortiz , Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita.

Coach: Juan Ferrando