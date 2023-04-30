Football

Fenerbahce’s Valencia ‘fine’ after collision in league game

Fenerbahce’s Enner Valencia said he was fine after being taken to hospital following a collision with Sivasspor goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural in a Turkish top-tier game on Saturday.

Reuters
Istanbul 30 April, 2023 14:16 IST
Istanbul 30 April, 2023 14:16 IST
Fenerbahce’s Enner Valencia in action.

Fenerbahce’s Enner Valencia in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Fenerbahce’s Enner Valencia said he was fine after being taken to hospital following a collision with Sivasspor goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural in a Turkish top-tier game on Saturday.

Fenerbahce’s Enner Valencia said he was fine after being taken to hospital following a collision with Sivasspor goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural in a Turkish top-tier game on Saturday.

Also Read
Trophies won’t define City legacy, says Guardiola

Fenerbahce said Ecuadorian forward Valencia, who was substituted in the first half of the 3-1 win, was taken to a hospital in Sivas by ambulance before returning to Istanbul on the team plane.

“I feel good. I’m more happy that we got the three points today. We continue on our way to the championship. I also spoke to my family. They know I am fine,” Valencia told the club’s television channel.

Valencia, 33, has played for West Ham United and Everton in the Premier League as well as Liga MX’s Tigres UANL. He is the captain of Ecuador and their all-time top scorer with 38 goals, including three at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Ryan Mason back again as manager to help Tottenham Hotspur in crisis

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us