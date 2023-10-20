MagazineBuy Print

FIFA bans Jonathan Bukabakwa, youth football coach in Congo for 20 years for sexually abusing minor

The FIFA ethics committee’s case against Jonathan Bukabakwa followed media reports alleging sexual abuse of minors in the Congolese football federation.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 22:24 IST , ZURICH

AP
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: FIFA bans Youth football coach, Jonathan Bukabakwa in Congo for 20 years for sexually abusing minor.
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: FIFA bans Youth football coach, Jonathan Bukabakwa in Congo for 20 years for sexually abusing minor. | Photo Credit: ENNIO LEANZA
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: FIFA bans Youth football coach, Jonathan Bukabakwa in Congo for 20 years for sexually abusing minor. | Photo Credit: ENNIO LEANZA

A youth football coach from Congo was banned for 20 years by FIFA on Friday for sexually abusing an underage player.

The FIFA ethics committee’s case against Jonathan Bukabakwa followed media reports alleging sexual abuse of minors in the Congolese football federation.

“In particular, various football coaches of different regions and leagues in Congo were accused of having abused minor players,” FIFA said in a statement.

Bukabakwa also was fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($112,000), though it is unclear if FIFA can enforce payment.

ALSO READ | MESSI SHOULD HAVE HIS OWN BALLON D’OR CATEGORY SAYS GUARDIOLA

The coach was provisionally suspended from football in March while the investigation continued.

FIFA also has prosecuted allegations of sexual abuse of players in Afghanistan, Haiti and Gabon in recent years, usually following media investigations.

