Bayern, Galatasaray and AEK Athens fined by UEFA for violent behaviour of fans in Champions League matches

Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and AEK Athens have been fined for crowd disturbances in recent Champions League and Europa League games, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said on Friday.
UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body fined Bayern 40,000 euros for the throwing of objects and lighting of fireworks by fans during their 2-1 win at FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.
Galatasaray were fined a total of 51,500 euros for offences which included the throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks, acts of damage and crowd disturbances in their 3-2 Champions League win away to Manchester United.
Meanwhile, AEK Athens have also been fined 81,625 euros for the blocking of public passageways, throwing of objects, use of a laser pointer and lighting of fireworks in their Europa League 1-1 home draw with Ajax Amsterdam.
Comments
