FIFA Club World Cup: Khalifa International stadium to host three additional matches

Doha's Khalifa International Stadium will host three additional matches during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 after the official opening of Education City Stadium was postponed until early 2020.

In addition to the double-header of games on December 17 – the fifth-place play-off and the semi-final involving CONMEBOL Libertadores winners CR Flamengo – the Khalifa Stadium will also host the second semifinal, involving UEFA Champions League winner Liverpool FC on 18 December, along with the final and the third-place play-off on December 21.

According to a communique released by FIFA, work has been completed at the Education City Stadium but a “necessary certification process” has taken longer than expected and therefore the stadium was unable to host the required test events prior to the semifinal and final of the FIFA Club World Cup at full capacity. The official opening of the stadium has now been postponed until early 2021.

Fans with tickets for matches for the affected matches will have them automatically issued to the Khalifa International Stadium for those matches. Their seats will be allocated within the same price category.

The Education City Stadium will become the third tournament‐ready venue ahead of the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and will host matches up to and including the quarterfinals for that marquee event.