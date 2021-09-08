Griezmann double fires France over Finland; Croatia thrashes Slovenia

Antoine Griezmann played chief tormentor as France sprung back into life to end a five-game winless streak by beating visitor Finland 2-0 in a World Cup Group D qualifier on Tuesday.

Griezmann struck in each half after his partnership with Karim Benzema bore fruit in satisfying fashion to put the world champion on 12 points from six matches at the top of the group.

Finland, who had a decent opening half, is third on five points but has two games in hand of the French.

Bosnia is fourth on three points from four games after a 2-2 draw with bottom side Kazakhstan, who also has three points. Ukraine is second on five points from as many matches.

READ: Depay hat-trick puts Nertherlands top of World Cup qualifying group

"Even it was not perfect we showed determination and with that came some more technical quality," said France coach Didier Deschamps.

"We had more confidence, it was more like us. It's a very important result for us, now we have to finish the job in November."

After two 1-1 draws against Bosnia and Ukraine, Deschamps' tinkering paid off as France started in an usual 5-2-3 formation with Leo Dubois and Theo Hernandez as fullbacks and Griezmann, Anthony Martial and Benzema up front.

But it was Finland who had the first clear chance through Urho Nissila, whose floating strike was tipped over the bar by Hugo Lloris.

Les Bleus, however, were on the attack and Lukas Hradecky pulled off a nice save in the 22nd minute to deny Benzema.

Griezmann found the back of the net when he whipped the ball past Hradecky with the outside of his foot after collecting a clever deflection in the box by Benzema on 25 minutes.

Finland continued to threaten on the break, but France proved clinical early in the second half.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo-less Portugal makes light work of Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier

After some more nice work from Benzema, Dubois found Griezmann in the area and the forward sneaked the ball between Hradecky and the left-hand post to give the hosts some breathing space in the 53rd.

He has now scored 41 international goals to become France's joint third all-time top scorer alongside Michel Platini.

Shortly afterwards, Martial missed Hernandez's cross for what would have been France's third.

France controlled the end game, keeping the ball high on the pitch and creating a few chances through Benzema, who had a night to remember on his visit to his former stadium, 12 years after leaving Olympique Lyonnais for Real Madrid.

Croatia goes top with 3-0 win over Slovenia

Croatia went top of World Cup qualifying Group H after attacking midfielder Mario Pasalic scored one goal and set up another in a 3-0 home win over neighbour Slovenia on Tuesday.

The result left Croatia on 13 points from six games, ahead of Russia on goal difference after the Russians ground out a 2-0 home win over Malta. Third-placed Slovakia has nine points after a 2-0 victory against visiting Cyprus.

Striker Marko Livaja fired Croatia ahead in the 33rd minute when he headed in a rebound from close range past stranded goalkeeper Jan Oblak after Pasalic had hit the post from Josip Juranovic's cross.

Oblak twice denied Andrej Kramaric before Pasalic doubled Croatia's lead with a 66th-minute tap-in after neat footwork and a fine low cross by Ivan Perisic left him with a simple task in front of an empty net.

Nikola Vlasic added the third deep into stoppage time as he met Mislav Orsic's cross with a diving header to keep the 2018 World Cup runner-up on course to qualify for next year's tournament in Qatar.