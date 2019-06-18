KOR 1 - 2 NOR: Norway goes through, South Korea eliminated

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. I'm Dominic and I will be taking you through the Group A tie between South Korea and Norway. Host France and Nigeria are going at each other in Rennes right now as well. My colleague Lavanya will be bringing you all the live updates from the other Group A game. You can follow that game here - France vs Nigeria Football WWC Scorecard Link

Follow the action LIVE:

That's all from me tonight folks, hope you enjoyed the game.

Norway finishes Group A as runner-up, with France winning the group after beating Nigeria 1-0 tonight. Meanwhile South Korea is knocked out, after losing all three matches.

Norway beats South Korea 2-1 in its final Group A game, thanks to two penalties. It led 1-0 at the break, after Hansen slotting the ball home from the spot. It then doubled their lead shortly after the restart as this time Hansen was fouled and Herlovsen stepped up to convert the penalty this time. South Korea continued to press forward and managed to get its reward late on, with Yeo poking the ball home from close range to set up a nervous few minutes for Norway. It almost equalised in stoppage time, but Yeo powered her header wide of the goal.

90'+4' FULL-TIME: SOUTH KOREA 1-2 NORWAY

90'+3' SO CLOSE! What a chance late on for South Korea, it should be 2-2! Yeo with a powerful header from close range, which flies just inches wide of the Norway post, with Hjelmseth having no chance of saving that.

90'+1' Norway has won its final group stage match in six of their previous seven Women’s World Cup tournaments (W6 D0 L1), with two of those wins coming against Asian nations – 4-0 vs Japan in 1999 and 7-1 vs Korea Republic in 2003.

90' There will be a minimum of three minutes added time played.

89' Saevik wins a corner for Norway, which they take short and just keep in the corner, forcing South Korea to dive in and give away a free-kick. The crowd don't like this, they want to see some more goalmouth action.

87' Norway are taking their time with all of the set pieces and throw-ins now, just running down the clock as we don't have much time left to play.

85' A yellow card is shown to Yeo after her late challenge on Thorisdottir as she tries to block the defenders clearance.

84' France are now beating Nigeria in the other game, so if South Korea can turn this game around they have a chance of going through!

82' Final South Korea change now, with Moon coming off and she has been replaced by Kang Yu-Mi.

81' It could be an interesting final 10 minutes or so now, with South Korea looking like the stronger team in these final stages and Norway just seem to be trying to see the game out.

79' Another South Korea substitution now, with Lee Eun-Mi coming off and she has been replaced by Jeong.

78' Lee Geum-Min showed great skill to lay the ball off to Yeo deep inside the penalty area, who the outmuscled Mjelde to turn and score.

78' GOOOAAALLL! South Korea have pulled a goal, it's 2-1! That's their first goal of this tournament and it's Yeo with the strike from close range. Lee Geum-Min with a lovely backwards flick on the edge of the box, straight into the path of her team-mate, who turned Mjelde and then poked the ball past Hjelmseth and into the back of the net.

75' It's all South Korea at the moment, Norway can't get out of their own half as they have everyone back behind the ball defending.

73' CHANCE! Lee Geum-Min should be scoring from there! The striker finds space in the Norway penalty area as a deep cross is chipped into the box and she tries to flick the ball on, but she gets too much on the ball and sends it over the bar.

71' Norway have scored two penalty kicks, only the sixth time a team has netted 2+ spot-kicks in a Women’s World Cup game but the second at the 2019 edition of the tournament (also Spain v South Africa).

69' Third and final Norway substitution as Herlovsen makes her way of the pitch and she has been replaced by Thorsnes.

67' Penalty shout! South Korea now with their own appeals for a penalty, after Ji feels that she was pushed by Mjelde. However, nothing is given and it looks like Ji went down rather easily.

66' South Korea now with their first substitution of the game, with Kang coming off and she has been replaced by Lee Mi-Na.

64' CHANCE! How did she miss? Norway with a superb opportunity to make it 3-0! Saevik is totally unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box as a low cross is drilled into the area, but she somehow manages to miss the target, firing the ball wide of the post.

62' It's still 0-0 in the other group game tonight between Nigeria and France, so Norway will go through as runners-up and France as group winners.

60' As we reach the hour mark it's Norway who lead 2-0, but South Korea are currently dominating possession as Norway just look happy to sit back and soak up the pressure.

58' South Korea have faced Norway in a Women’s World Cup match once before, suffering their heaviest defeat in the competition back in September 2003 (1-7).

56' It's still quite an even game between these two sides despite Norway now leading 2-0. South Korea are still pushing forward in numbers in search of their first goal of the tournament.

54' Substitution Caroline Graham Hansen Frida Leonhardsen Maanum

51' GOOOAAALLL! Norway double their lead as Herlovsen converts from the penalty spot. The South Korea keeper gets a hand to the ball as she dives the right way, but she can't stop it from heading into the bottom corner of the net.

50' Hansen took the first penalty but she is now off the pitch receiving some medical treatment for the tackle, so Herlovsen is going to take it...

49' NORWAY PENALTY! Another penalty is awarded after Hansen is brought down in the box by Kang and once again the referee shows no hesitation in pointing to the spot as the South Korea defender gets nowhere near the ball and takes the legs away of the Norway striker.

48' At four minutes 33 seconds, Hansen’s goal for Norway was the earliest penalty ever scored at a Women's World Cup tournament.

46' The second half is underway!

46' Norway has made a substitution ahead of the second half, with Utland replaced by Saevik.

As it stands Norway will be into the knockout stages with a win and South Korea would be eliminated. The other game in Group A currently 0-0 between Nigeria and France.

Norway leads 1-0 at the break after an early goal by Hansen from the penalty spot. Cho dragged Thorisdottir down to the ground as a corner was whipped into the box and the referee pointed to the spot straight away, no need for VAR to take a look at that decision. Hansen then converted from 12 yards out. South Korea played well as the half went on and they had more chances on goal, but Hjelmseth is yet to make a good save in the Norway goal.

45'+4' HALF-TIME SOUTH KOREA 0-1 NORWAY

45'+2' PENALTY SHOUT! Norway is appealing for a penalty after Utland is brought down on the edge of the six-yard box, she gets her legs tangled up with Kim-Do-Yeon as they battle for the ball, but the keeper comes off her line and gathers the ball.

45' There will be a minimum of two minutes added time played.

45' Decent effort! Another free-kick for South Korea, which Ji this time fires straight towards goal, but she gets too much on it and it flies high over the crossbar.

43' CLOSE! Best chance of the game for South Korea! Ji chips the free-kick into the penalty area, which is initally cleared by Norway, but the ball then falls to Yeo at the far post, who drills a shot towards the near post, but she drags it just wide and it ripples the sidenetting.

42' Free-kick to South Korea in a good position, which Ji is going to whip into the box from around 30 yards out.

40' Another stoppage in play now after Cho and Reiten clash heads as they both jump up for the ball. It looks like Reiten's has come off worse and the medical team are on the pitch.

39' There's not long left to play now, can South Korea score an equaliser just before the break? Or, will Norway manage to extend their lead.

37' Mjelde is down in her own penalty area after a collision with her goalkeeper as they both challenged for the ball. Hjelmseth punches the ball clear but clatters into her captain as a result. The medical team are on the pitch, but it looks like she will be fine to continue.

35' Norway’s last two goals at the Women’s World Cup have been scored via own-goals – prior to this, only two of their first 88 goals in the competition had been scored from own-goals.

33' Another effort! Lee Geum-Min this time with the shot after a low cross falls straight to her at the far post. However, she's unable generate enough power behind the shot and Hjelmseth gratefully gathers.

31' Over! Moor with a wild effort from the edge of the penalty area, but she fires the ball high over the crossbar. It comes following a South Korea corner that Norway don't deal with very well.

29' As we approach the half an hour mark, it's Norway who lead 1-0 here after an early goal by Hansen from the penalty spot.

27' Corner to South Korea now, they don't have much of an aerial threat in the box so they may opt to play this short. The ball is whipped deep into the area and no-one is able to get on the end of it, so it flies straight out of play on the other side.

6 - Norway have won their final group stage match in six of their previous seven Women’s World Cup tournaments (W6 D0 L1), with two of those wins coming against Asian nations – 4-0 vs Japan in 1999 and 7-1 vs Korea Republic in 2003. Omen. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/59ZsrdyklU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 17, 2019

25' Norway just can't get the ball into their opponents final third at the moment, with South Korea defending well and they've probably been the better team since going a goal down.

23' South Korea are seeing more of the ball now and Hjelmseth has been the busier of the two keepers so far, having to be on her toes a few times already with some catches and blocked shots.

21' Excellent cross into the box from the right wing by Jang, which Lee Geum-Min almost gets onto the end of, but she just can't reach it and the ball goes out of play.

20' Straight into the wall! Ji does take the set piece, but she drills her shot straight into the Norway wall, who stand firm and manage to clear the immediate danger.

20' Free-kick to South Korea in a good shooting position, after Ji is brought down around 30 yards out by Engen and it looks like Ji is going to take it...

Just in case you didn't know Norway is playing this World Cup without its best player - Ada Hegerberg (the player who won the 2018 Ballon d' Or).

READ| Ada Hegerberg, the world's best player isn't playing the Women's World Cup 2019. Here's why

18' This will be the first meeting between these two sides in any competition since January 2013, when the Norwegians ran out 2-0 winners in a Four Nations Tournament clash held in China.

16' NORWAY CHANCE! Great opportunity for Norway to double their lead, as Herlovsen races through on goal and just has the keeper to beat, but Kim Min-Jung makes a superb stop with her feet. However, it wouldn't have counted anyway as the flag goes up for offside.

13' Free-kick to South Korea in a decent position after Utland fouls Jang midway into the Norway half. Good delivery into the box, which Yeo Ming-Ji gets onto the end of, but Hjelmseth is quick off her line and comfortably gathers the ball.

11' Norway are putting their opponents under a lot of pressure high up the pitch when they do manage to get on it, forcing them to play it backwards and not allowing them to play it out fom the back.

9' Another Norway corner now, but this time Mjelde gets on the end of it and she powers her header high over the crossbar at the far post.

Earliest goal at the 2019 #FIFAWWC

Earliest goal from a penalty in the history of the #FIFAWWC



Decent stuff. #KORNOR | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Cb5jOPpbwu — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 17, 2019

7' Just a few of minutes after being booked, Cho is once again pulled up by the referee, but this time just a free-kick is awarded after she catches Engen late.

5' GOOOAAALLL!!!! Norway lead 1-0! Hansen converts the penalty, sending the ball into the bottom left-hand corner of the net, just out of the reach of Kim Min-Jung who dived the correct way.

4' Cho is also showed a yellow card for her foul on Thorisdottir. Terrible start for the skipper.

4' NORWAY PENALTY! The corner is whipped into the box and Thorisdottir is dragged to the ground by Cho, right in front of the referee. The South Korea captain has her arms wrapped around the Norway centre-back and the referee points to the spot straight away.

3' Early Norway pressure here, they are dominating the ball, keeping it well in the middle of the pitch. They win the first corner of the game, after a cross into the box from the right is blocked.

1' We're underway!

#KORNOR is under way in Reims!



Follow the match on the FIFA Live Blog with @FIFAWWC_KOR and @FIFAWWC_NOR https://t.co/5zxv9A10p3 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 17, 2019

Norway had won the 1995 FIFA Women's World Cup, while South Korea's best finish in the tournament came in 2015 when it reached the Round of 16. Norway, ranked 12 in the world, last made the semifinal in 2007. South Korea is not far behind Norway and is ranked No. 14 in the world.

Guro Reiten and Lisa-Marie Utland have scored for Norway so far this tournament and the European side has also been benefitted by generous opponents (Nigeria and France) who have scored an own-goal each in both its previous games. South Korea is yet to open its account this World Cup.

Norway is currently placed at second place in Group A behind host France and South Korea is at the bottom of the table with no points. A win will take Norway through for sure, whereas South Korea has to win this match and hope Nigeria loses big against France in the other game happening right now.





TEAM NEWS South Korea: M J KIM, E M LEE, D Y KIM, S H CHO, M R MOON, S Y JI, M J YEO, D Y SHIN, S G JANG, G M LEE, C R KANG. Norway: HJELMSETH, MOE WOLD, THORISDOTTIR, MJELDE, BØE RISA, HERLOVSEN, GRAHAM, UTLAND,ENGEN, REITEN, MINDE.





Welcome back to the LIVE coverage of the South Korea vs Norway Group A fixture.