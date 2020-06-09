Football Football Brazil withdraws bid to host 2023 Women’s World Cup The Brazilian Football Confederation said that it will support Colombia’s bid against Japan and the joint candidacy of Australia and New Zealand. South America has never hosted the tournament. PTI 09 June, 2020 09:28 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A decision on the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is expected on June 25. - Getty Images PTI 09 June, 2020 09:28 IST Brazil withdrew its bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, arguing that it cannot offer FIFA the financial assurances it needs because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.The Brazilian Football Confederation also said in a statement on Monday that it will support Colombia’s bid against Japan and the joint candidacy of Australia and New Zealand. South America has never hosted the tournament. A decision is expected on June 25.READ | Women's star Hegerberg signs lucrative, long-term Nike deal The confederation said the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro told FIFA it could not offer financial guarantees “due to the scenario of fiscal and economic austerity, caused by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”The confederation “understands the position of caution of the Brazilian government, and of other public and private partners, which stopped them from formalizing the commitments within time or in the required form,” the statement added.Brazil’s economy is expected to contract this year by at least 7.4 per cent, investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts.The country is the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Latin America, with more than 37,000 confirmed deaths.Brazil’s soccer body also said the high number of big sporting events in the last decade could also harm the chances of its bid to host the Women’s World Cup. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos