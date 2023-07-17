MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain women’s team apologises to New Zealand tribe for haka video

The players, seen laughing in the video as they attempted the haka, were criticised for being disrespectful to the Maori culture.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 11:33 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ivana Andres, the Spain captain, apologised to the Rangitane tribe during a traditional ceremony organised to welcome guests.
Ivana Andres, the Spain captain, apologised to the Rangitane tribe during a traditional ceremony organised to welcome guests. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ivana Andres, the Spain captain, apologised to the Rangitane tribe during a traditional ceremony organised to welcome guests. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain captain Ivana Andres apologised on Monday after a video of her teammates laughing as they attempted haka drew ire in New Zealand ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

The players were accused of being disrespectful to Maori culture over the video, which has since been deleted, and Andres asked for forgiveness from the local Rangitane tribe at a traditional ceremony to welcome guests.

READ | Germany great Popp chases women’s World Cup glory to cap remarkable career

“We’ve only been a few days in Aotearoa New Zealand and there’s still much to learn about this culture,” she said in Spanish, with local media provided with a translation.

The Real Madrid centre back asked for “forgiveness for our mistakes” and to be “better each day”, and presented the tribe with a Spain jersey.

A Rangitane spokesperson told reporters that what happened at the ceremony “was a very good outcome”.

“Their words came from the heart and there was an acknowledgement that they understood the haka is very precious, not only to Maori, but to all of Aotearoa.”

Spain plays its Group C matches in New Zealand, opening its campaign on Friday against Costa Rica in Wellington before taking on Zambia and Japan.

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's Football /

FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain women’s team apologises to New Zealand tribe for haka video
    Reuters
  2. WATCH | UTT highlights: Quadri, Lily star as U Mumba beats Chennai Lions
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tamil Thalaivas: Seeking redemption
    Aashin Prasad
  4. CONCACAF Gold Cup final: Gimenez’s 88th-minute goal leads Mexico to a 1-0 win over Panama
    Reuters
  5. WATCH | Don’t judge Gill’s batting position based on one innings, says batting coach Rathour
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spain women’s team apologises to New Zealand tribe for haka video
    Reuters
  2. CONCACAF Gold Cup final: Gimenez’s 88th-minute goal leads Mexico to a 1-0 win over Panama
    Reuters
  3. FIFA WWC 2023: Co-host Australia calls out World Cup pay disparity
    Reuters
  4. MLS: Inter Miami completes signing of midfielder Busquets
    Reuters
  5. In Pictures: Inter Miami officially unveils Lionel Messi
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain women’s team apologises to New Zealand tribe for haka video
    Reuters
  2. WATCH | UTT highlights: Quadri, Lily star as U Mumba beats Chennai Lions
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tamil Thalaivas: Seeking redemption
    Aashin Prasad
  4. CONCACAF Gold Cup final: Gimenez’s 88th-minute goal leads Mexico to a 1-0 win over Panama
    Reuters
  5. WATCH | Don’t judge Gill’s batting position based on one innings, says batting coach Rathour
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment