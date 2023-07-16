MagazineBuy Print

FIFA WWC 2023: Women’s World Cup players aim to break down remaining barriers for working mothers

It was not until December 2020 that FIFA approved rules that guarantee 14 weeks of maternity leave and ensure support from the clubs for professional women footballers.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 09:14 IST , Auckland

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO - United States’ Alex Morgan in action during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis.
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO - United States’ Alex Morgan in action during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. | Photo Credit: Jeff Roberson/ AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO - United States’ Alex Morgan in action during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. | Photo Credit: Jeff Roberson/ AP

Football-playing mums will be front-and-centre when the Women’s World Cup kicks off this week in Australia and New Zealand after tenuous progress since the 2019 tournament for working mothers.

United States co-captain Alex Morgan will be travelling with her three-year-old daughter Charlie.

Read More: After back-to-back narrow women’s World Cup misses, Bronze hopes this is England’s year

“I’m really grateful for the women before me that fought for mom athletes,” said Morgan. “It’s still kind of uncharted territory. So we’re still trying to break down some barriers that exist.”

It was not until December 2020 that FIFA approved rules that guarantee maternity leave for professional women footballers, a move the ruling body’s President Gianni Infantino said was essential for the global football body to boost the women’s game.

Under the regulations, a player is given 14 weeks maternity leave and clubs are obliged to retain her afterwards and provide medical support.

Iceland midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir won her claim against former club Olympique Lyonnais in January after she was not paid her full salary during her pregnancy months after helping the team win the Women’s Champions League title.

‘WELCOMED BACK’

The World Cup features an array of working parents ready to buck age-old stereotypes, with Jamaica’s Konya Plummer travelling to her second World Cup after giving birth last year when her team mate Cheyna Matthews had her third child.

Midfielder Amel Majri, the first player to report to the France national team with a child after she gave birth in 2022, will be part of the country’s bid for a first World Cup title.

Read More: FIFA Women’s World Cup: A look at all WC records before WWC 2023

For the United States, mums on the pitch are common. U.S. Soccer counts 17 current and former players who had children in their playing days, beginning in the mid-1990s, and has been offering assistance to mothers for more than 25 years.

Morgan is one of three mums playing for the four-time champions, with defender Crystal Dunn and midfielder Julie Ertz planning to have their young ones with them on the road.

“I wouldn’t have been able to bounce back, come back and feel welcomed back if I didn’t have the resources and the support that I had,” said Dunn, who gave birth in May 2022.

“Announcing that I was pregnant, it wasn’t like, ‘Alright, bye’, fall off the face of the Earth kind of thing. It was like, ‘All right, what do you need? How do we support you?’”

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
