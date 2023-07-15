MagazineBuy Print

Women’s World Cup: Ireland pins hopes on O’Sullivan recovery after abandoned friendly

Friday’s game against Colombia was supposed to be an opportunity to give the players a run before the tournament, but coach Vera Pauw decided to end the game because of reckless play by the Colombians.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 15:29 IST , Brisbane

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Denise O’Sullivan of Republic of Ireland celebrates after their side qualifies for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after victory in the World Cup play-off round 2 match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park.
FILE PHOTO: Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland celebrates after their side qualifies for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after victory in the World Cup play-off round 2 match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park. | Photo Credit: Ian MacNicol/ Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Denise O’Sullivan of Republic of Ireland celebrates after their side qualifies for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after victory in the World Cup play-off round 2 match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park. | Photo Credit: Ian MacNicol/ Getty Images

Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan faces a race to be fit for her side’s World Cup opener against hosts Australia after a tackle in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Colombia left her needing hospital treatment and caused the game to abandoned.

A scan on O’Sullivan’s shin revealed no fracture, but she returned to the team hotel wearing a protective boot and using crutches following a game in which her coach Vera Pauw said the Irish players feared for their physical safety.

“There was potential for a big injury (to O’Sullivan), the doctor feared that last night, but that the X-ray showed there is a chance she makes it,” Ireland coach Vera Pauw told state broadcaster RTE.

Read More: Ireland vs Colombia Women’s World Cup warmup abandoned after becoming ‘overly physical’

“It is a serious injury. The first 48 hours are very important, she is off her feet, (but) we have good hopes.”

Alongside captain Katie McCabe, O’Sullivan is one of Ireland’s most important players, and it was her pinpoint pass that set up striker Amber Barrett for the goal against Scotland that ensured their qualification.

Friday’s game against Colombia was supposed to be an opportunity to give all her players a run before the tournament, but Pauw decided to end the game because of what she deemed to be reckless play by the Colombians.

“At first, there was a huge challenge on Ruesha (Littlejohn),” she told reporters. “We ourselves as a team play within the rules of the game, (we’re) a very tough-playing team. This was out of the rules of the game.”

The challenge on O’Sullivan resulted in the game’s second yellow card, and Pauw said she consulted with both the Colombian coaching staff and officials at the Football Association Of Ireland (FAI) before withdrawing her players from the field.

Read More: ACL injuries are keeping stars out of the Women’s World Cup

While the loss of O’Sullivan would be a huge blow, Dutch-born Pauw said her side had prepared for every eventuality.

“We played against Zambia without Denise and we won 3-2 ... we have a squad who have a knowledge of their tasks and the execution of those tasks,” she said.

“Every single scenario has been discussed over this period ... and this is one of them: what do we do if she is injured? So those scenarios are ready, for every single player. They were ready before this.”

Playing at their first major finals, Ireland faces Australia in a sold-out tournament opener on Thursday. It takes on Olympic champions Canada in Perth on July 26 before rounding off Group B against Nigeria in Brisbane.

