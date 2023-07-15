MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ireland vs Colombia Women’s World Cup warmup abandoned after becoming ‘overly physical’

The game in Brisbane, Australia, which was played behind closed doors, was called off after 20 minutes.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 07:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Image: Colombian Football Federation said that the friendly match was suspended because the Irish team “preferred not to continue playing after 23 minutes of the first half”.
Representative Image: Colombian Football Federation said that the friendly match was suspended because the Irish team “preferred not to continue playing after 23 minutes of the first half”. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Representative Image: Colombian Football Federation said that the friendly match was suspended because the Irish team “preferred not to continue playing after 23 minutes of the first half”. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

A friendly match between Women’s World Cup-bound teams Ireland and Colombia was abandoned after becoming overly physical, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said on Friday.

The game in Brisbane, Australia, which was played behind closed doors, was called off after 20 minutes.

“The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game,” the FAI said in a statement.

“The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023...”

READ:England held by Canada in FIFA Women’s World Cup warmup; Spain, Italy win

The Colombian Football Federation said that the friendly match was suspended because the Irish team “preferred not to continue playing after 23 minutes of the first half”.

“While all the processes and training of our national teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and FairPlay, among others, we respect the decision of our rival team,” the body added.

Irish media reported that midfielder Denise O’Sullivan was taken to hospital after suffering a shin injury during the match.

Reuters has reached out to the FAI for comment on the injury.

Ireland is playing in its first World Cup which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20-August 20.

It begins its Group B campaign against host Australia on July 20 before facing Canada and Nigeria.

Colombia will play a second friendly training clash against China ahead of its opener against South Korea on July 24 before facing Germany and Morocco in Group H. 

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ireland vs Colombia Women’s World Cup warmup abandoned after becoming ‘overly physical’
    Reuters
  2. England held by Canada in FIFA Women’s World Cup warmup; Spain, Italy win
    Reuters
  3. Brittney Griner relishing latest All-Star Game experience
    Reuters
  4. ‘No time to be afraid of Djokovic,’ says Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon final
    AFP
  5. Harry Kane included in Spurs’ pre-season squad; Lloris left out
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ireland vs Colombia Women’s World Cup warmup abandoned after becoming ‘overly physical’
    Reuters
  2. Harry Kane included in Spurs’ pre-season squad; Lloris left out
    AFP
  3. England held by Canada in FIFA Women’s World Cup warmup; Spain, Italy win
    Reuters
  4. Arsenal signs defender Timber from Ajax
    Reuters
  5. Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ireland vs Colombia Women’s World Cup warmup abandoned after becoming ‘overly physical’
    Reuters
  2. England held by Canada in FIFA Women’s World Cup warmup; Spain, Italy win
    Reuters
  3. Brittney Griner relishing latest All-Star Game experience
    Reuters
  4. ‘No time to be afraid of Djokovic,’ says Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon final
    AFP
  5. Harry Kane included in Spurs’ pre-season squad; Lloris left out
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment