Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of one count of rape and one of attempted rape by a British court, PA Media reported on Friday.

In January, Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The trial took place at Chester Crown Court, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that Mendy wept after the verdict was read out.

“Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focusing on the evidence in this trial, rather than on the rumour and innuendo that have followed this case from the outset,” Mendy’s solicitor said in a statement.

“This is the second time that Mr Mendy has been tried and found not guilty by a jury. He is delighted that both juries reached the correct verdicts.

“It has been almost three years since the police started investigating this matter. Mr Mendy has tried to remain strong, but the process has, inevitably had a serious impact on him.

“He thanks everyone who has supported him throughout this ordeal and now asks for privacy so he can begin rebuilding his life.”

The 28-year-old joined City in 2017 and became subject to a police investigation after 13 women made allegations against him and co-accused Louis Saha Matturie.

Mendy last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur in August 2021 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month when he was arrested. City released him when his contract expired last month.

The France international signed for City from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2017 for a fee of around 52 million pounds