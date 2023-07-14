MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH | Five notable players who missed out on FIFA Women’s World Cup title

FIFA Women’s World Cup: From Pia Sundhage to Sun Wen, here are five world class players to have missed out on the coveted title.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 11:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand is set to begin on 20 July 2023. The World Cup is the marquee event for women’s football and the best players from around the globe vie for the coveted trophy.

The USA has dominated the competition and won the most number of World Cups, with four. Germany has won two cups whereas Japan and Norway have won one each.

Read More: FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule: Complete details of WWC 2023, teams, dates, timing, venue

The dominance of the USA has meant that many of the best players in the world have not been able to achieve the pinnacle of women’s football. Let’s have a look at the best players who have been unable to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup:

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Pia Sundhage /

Christine Sinclair /

International Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH | Five notable players who missed out on FIFA Women’s World Cup title
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs UAE A LIVE Score ACC Emerging Asia Cup: UAE 81/5 (21 overs); Manav Suthar, Abhishek Sharma choke UAE A run rate
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score Final Day 3: South 48/2; Vihari, Mayank stabilise innings
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20Is; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 2 HIGHLIGHTS: West Zone 129/7, trails by 84 runs at stumps
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WATCH | Five notable players who missed out on FIFA Women’s World Cup title
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Australia lucky to have skipper Kerr, says Raso
    Reuters
  3. Sreenidi Deccan FC retains head coach Carlos Vaz for upcoming season
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Football players’ union FIFPRO eyes 2023 World Cup as catalyst to professionalise women’s game
    AP
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Morocco to play Zambia , Senegal faces challenge from Congo
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH | Five notable players who missed out on FIFA Women’s World Cup title
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs UAE A LIVE Score ACC Emerging Asia Cup: UAE 81/5 (21 overs); Manav Suthar, Abhishek Sharma choke UAE A run rate
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score Final Day 3: South 48/2; Vihari, Mayank stabilise innings
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20Is; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 2 HIGHLIGHTS: West Zone 129/7, trails by 84 runs at stumps
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment