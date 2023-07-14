WATCH | Five notable players who missed out on FIFA Women’s World Cup title

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand is set to begin on 20 July 2023. The World Cup is the marquee event for women’s football and the best players from around the globe vie for the coveted trophy.

The USA has dominated the competition and won the most number of World Cups, with four. Germany has won two cups whereas Japan and Norway have won one each.

The dominance of the USA has meant that many of the best players in the world have not been able to achieve the pinnacle of women’s football. Let’s have a look at the best players who have been unable to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup: