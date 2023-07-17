MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA WWC 2023: USWNT star Christen Press to undergo fourth surgery, rules her out of World Cup

The 34-year-old has not played a game since 2022 due to an ACL injury caused in a NWSL game while playing for Angel City.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 12:51 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Christen Press of USA in action against Canada at the Kashima Stadium during the Tokyo Olympic Games 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Christen Press of USA in action against Canada at the Kashima Stadium during the Tokyo Olympic Games 2021. | Photo Credit: Atsushi Tomura/ Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Christen Press of USA in action against Canada at the Kashima Stadium during the Tokyo Olympic Games 2021. | Photo Credit: Atsushi Tomura/ Getty Images

United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) star Christen Press announced on social media that she will undergo a fourth operation on her injured knee, ruling her out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

The 34-year-old has not played a game since 2022 due to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury. She ruptured her ACL in June 2022 during Angel City’s match against Racing Louisville in the NWSL.

Read More: Women’s World Cup Injury tracker: List of injured players who will miss FIFA WWC 2023

While speaking to the press earlier this year, Press said that the recovery has taken longer than expected but she still believed she could make it to the World Cup in July. But the latest announcement has put an end to her hopes.

The former Manchester United forward made her USWNT debut in 2013 and has since been a regular member of the team, racking up 155 caps and scoring 64 goals.

Press played an important in the United States’ World Cup wins in 2015 and 2019. The injury takes away her chance to fight for a third straight World Cup trophy.

Press joins the likes of Becky Sauerbrunn, Catarina Macario, Mallory Swanson and Sam Mewis in missing the World Cup for the USWNT.

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

USWNT /

Women's Football /

FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA WWC 2023: USWNT star Christen Press to undergo fourth surgery, rules her out of World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Nepal Live Score ACC Emerging Asia Cup: India looks to maintain top spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open loss has left significant emotional impact on me: P.V. Sindhu
    PTI
  4. Women’s World Cup Injury tracker: List of injured players who will miss FIFA WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi spending spree won’t harm MLS’s Messi-led global push, says Garber
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA WWC 2023: USWNT star Christen Press to undergo fourth surgery, rules her out of World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi spending spree won’t harm MLS’s Messi-led global push, says Garber
    AFP
  3. Spain women’s team apologises to New Zealand tribe for haka video
    Reuters
  4. CONCACAF Gold Cup final: Gimenez’s 88th-minute goal leads Mexico to a 1-0 win over Panama
    Reuters
  5. FIFA WWC 2023: Co-host Australia calls out World Cup pay disparity
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA WWC 2023: USWNT star Christen Press to undergo fourth surgery, rules her out of World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Nepal Live Score ACC Emerging Asia Cup: India looks to maintain top spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open loss has left significant emotional impact on me: P.V. Sindhu
    PTI
  4. Women’s World Cup Injury tracker: List of injured players who will miss FIFA WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi spending spree won’t harm MLS’s Messi-led global push, says Garber
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment