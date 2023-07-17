FIFA WWC 2023: USWNT star Christen Press to undergo fourth surgery, rules her out of World Cup

United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) star Christen Press announced on social media that she will undergo a fourth operation on her injured knee, ruling her out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

The 34-year-old has not played a game since 2022 due to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury. She ruptured her ACL in June 2022 during Angel City’s match against Racing Louisville in the NWSL.

While speaking to the press earlier this year, Press said that the recovery has taken longer than expected but she still believed she could make it to the World Cup in July. But the latest announcement has put an end to her hopes.

The former Manchester United forward made her USWNT debut in 2013 and has since been a regular member of the team, racking up 155 caps and scoring 64 goals.

Press played an important in the United States’ World Cup wins in 2015 and 2019. The injury takes away her chance to fight for a third straight World Cup trophy.

Press joins the likes of Becky Sauerbrunn, Catarina Macario, Mallory Swanson and Sam Mewis in missing the World Cup for the USWNT.