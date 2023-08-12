The quarterfinal match between Australia and France saw the longest penalty shootout in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday.

The shootout had 10 penalty kicks each, with Australia finally winning the contest 7-6. Cortnee Vine scored the winning penalty for the Matildas as the hosts made their way into the semifinals of the tournament for the very first time.

List of penalty shootouts in the FIFA Women’s World Cup:

Australia vs France, 2023 quarterfinals - Australia won 7-6 on penalties; Kicks taken: 10-10

Sweden vs USA, 2023 round of 16 - Sweden won 5-4 on penalties; Kicks taken: 7-7

Brazil vs Norway, 1999 third-place play-off - Brazil won 5-4 in sudden death; Kicks taken: 6-5

China vs Sweden, 1995 Quarterfinals - China won 4-3 on penalties; Kicks taken: 5-5

USA vs China, 1999 Final - USA won 5-4 on penalties; Kicks taken: 5-5

France vs England, 2011 quarterfinals - France won 4-3 on penalties; Kicks taken: 5-5

Japan vs USA, 2011 Final - Japan won 3-1 on penalties; Kicks taken: 5-5

Germany vs France, 2015 Quarterfinals - Germany won 5-4 on penalties; Kicks taken: 5-5

USA vs Brazil, 2011 quarterfinals - USA won 5-2 on penalties; Kicks taken: 5-4

England vs Nigeria, 203 round of 16 - Englad won 4-2 on penalties; ; Kicks taken: 5-4

Norway vs Australia, 2019 round of 16 - Norway won 4-1 on penalties; Kicks taken: 4-3

Australia and France remained locked goalless after 120 minutes plus added time, forcing the game into penalties.

Selma Bacha started the shootout for France but her poor shot saw Australia gain advantage as Caitlin Foord scored with ease, putting the hosts ahead.

Cortnee Vine took Australia’s 10th penalty from the spot and calmly converted to give the Matildas a 7-6 win in the shootout after the quarterfinal match finished 0-0 after regulation and extra time.

The Australians missed two earlier chances to clinch a dramatic shootout but ultimately it didn’t matter as they ended a long curse for tournament hosts.

Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold kept the Matildas in the game in extra time and made a string of clutch saves in the shootout — before and after missing with her own attempt that could have sealed the win.

Foord took Australia’s first shot, calmly slotting it past France’s replacement goalkeeper Solene Durand.

Steph Catley missed with Australia’s second shot and Renard stepped up and converted despite a chorus of booing from the crowd to give France a 2-1 lead.

Kerr made it 2-2 and Le Sommer fired a low shot low inside the right post to give France a 3-2 lead.

Mary Fowler equalised and Arnold saved for Australia and, after making another save, Arnold lined up for her own shot in an attempt to win it for the hosts. She missed.

At 6-6, Kenza Dali had two chances for France, both stopped by Arnold. The first went to VAR, and the retaken penalty was well saved by Arnold.

Clare Hunt missed a chance to win it for Australia, with Durand getting a hand to her shot directed straight down the middle.

After Becho curled her right-foot shot into the left post, Vine stepped up to make it third time lucky for Australia.

(Inputs from AP)