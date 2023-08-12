  • Australia vs France, 2023 quarterfinals - Australia won 7-6 on penalties; Kicks taken: 10-10
  • Sweden vs USA, 2023 round of 16 - Sweden won 5-4 on penalties; Kicks taken: 7-7
  • Brazil vs Norway, 1999 third-place play-off - Brazil won 5-4 in sudden death; Kicks taken: 6-5
  • China vs Sweden, 1995 Quarterfinals - China won 4-3 on penalties; Kicks taken: 5-5
  • USA vs China, 1999 Final - USA won 5-4 on penalties; Kicks taken: 5-5
  • France vs England, 2011 quarterfinals - France won 4-3 on penalties; Kicks taken: 5-5
  • Japan vs USA, 2011 Final - Japan won 3-1 on penalties; Kicks taken: 5-5
  • Germany vs France, 2015 Quarterfinals - Germany won 5-4 on penalties; Kicks taken: 5-5
  • USA vs Brazil, 2011 quarterfinals - USA won 5-2 on penalties; Kicks taken: 5-4
  • England vs Nigeria, 203 round of 16 - Englad won 4-2 on penalties; ; Kicks taken: 5-4
  • Norway vs Australia, 2019 round of 16 - Norway won 4-1 on penalties; Kicks taken: 4-3