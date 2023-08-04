MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup: WWC 2023 heats up as former champions Norway and Japan square up

While Japan came through its group unscathed, Norway lost to co-hosts New Zealand in the tournament opener while a public spat threatened to derail its campaign before it eventually qualified.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 17:50 IST , AUCKLAND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa warms up during a training session ahead of the round of 16 match against Norway.
Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa warms up during a training session ahead of the round of 16 match against Norway. | Photo Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP
infoIcon

Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa warms up during a training session ahead of the round of 16 match against Norway. | Photo Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP

As the Women’s World Cup enters the business stage when the last 16 kicks off on Saturday, the surprises and shocks in the group stage have thrown up some mouth-watering fixtures, starting with the clash of former champions Norway and Japan.

There is a sense that the expanded 32-team format has improved the tournament after heavyweights Germany, Canada, Brazil and China were knocked out while minnows like Morocco and Jamaica advanced for the first time.

Also Read: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Injured Walsh gets individual attention at England training base

While Japan came through its group unscathed, Norway lost to co-hosts New Zealand in the tournament opener while a public spat threatened to derail its campaign before it eventually qualified.

“You can see the level of the World Cup is rising, so the women’s game is growing fast,” Norway coach Hege Riise told reporters.

“Everyone said it was an easy group, we knew it wasn’t because it was a tight group for us. Playing the home team in the first game and not performing well was a little bit devastating for us.

“But after that we got better step-by-step and when we needed a good win we went on to play Philippines and won 6-0. So confidence in the team is rising.”

Riise is no stranger to Japan having played club football in the country in the mid-1990s and she praised how far the Asian side has come since.

“When I played in Japan, I enjoyed every minute of it. Fantastic country, great players and the national team back then was not as good as they are now,” Riise said.

“Now, they have developed quite fast and become a strong team.”

Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda praised the teamwork that saw them keep three clean sheets in three wins to advance.

“Each player is performing their role. They’re not only performing to their own capacity, but they are working as a unit. It’s all about the collective,” he said.

Switzerland advanced with two goalless draws after a 2-0 win in the opener and coach Inka Grings has stressed on her team needing to be more assertive in attack when they play Spain.

“We have really understood that message and we have helped to convey that with videos,” Grings said.

“Spain has very strong players... We look at them as a compact and strong team.” (

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Japan /

norway

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: WWC 2023 heats up as former champions Norway and Japan square up
    Reuters
  2. WATCH: Spain coach hopes to regain lost form with win against Switzerland
    AFP
  3. Chelsea signs defender Axel Disasi from Monaco
    AP
  4. Pakistan vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 1-1 PAK; Korea scores penalty stroke; India vs Japan at 8:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: WWC 2023 heats up as former champions Norway and Japan square up
    Reuters
  2. WATCH: Spain coach hopes to regain lost form with win against Switzerland
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Riise mum on Hegerberg playing Japan, says Norway has luxury of options in attack
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Injured Walsh gets individual attention at England training base
    Reuters
  5. FIFA investigates misconduct claim involving Zambia World Cup team
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: WWC 2023 heats up as former champions Norway and Japan square up
    Reuters
  2. WATCH: Spain coach hopes to regain lost form with win against Switzerland
    AFP
  3. Chelsea signs defender Axel Disasi from Monaco
    AP
  4. Pakistan vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 1-1 PAK; Korea scores penalty stroke; India vs Japan at 8:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment