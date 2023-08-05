MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Bonmati scores brilliant brace to lead Spain into quarterfinals

Switzerland kept three clean sheets to top Group A, but it took a mere five minutes for midfielder Bonmati to breach its defence for the first goal for La Roja.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 12:42 IST , AUCKLAND - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Spain’s Aitana Bonmati (right) reacts with teammate Alba Redondo.
infoIcon

Aitana Bonmati netted two well-crafted goals as Spain thrashed Switzerland 5-1 at the Women’s World Cup on Saturday to clinch a quarterfinal berth for the first time in its history.

Switzerland kept three clean sheets to top Group A, but it took a mere five minutes for midfielder Bonmati to breach its defence for the first goal for La Roja.

Additional goals from her, Alba Redondo, Laia Codina and Jenny Hermoso completed the rout to the delight of the crowd of 43,217 - a record for a football game in New Zealand, women or men.

Bonmati, Redondo and Hermoso all now have three goals in the tournament.

Codina’s 45th-minute effort was a moment of redemption for the defender, who had earlier scored a calamitous own goal with a pass back from 40 yards that sailed past shocked keeper Cata Coll.

Spain finished second in Group C, beating Costa Rica and Zambia by a combined 8-0 before being run ragged in a surprise 4-0 loss to Japan on Monday.

Coach Jorge Vilda made five changes to his team from that loss for Saturday, including dropping goalkeeper Maria Rodriguez in favour of Coll.

The Spaniards will now play the winner of Sunday’s round of 16 game between Netherlands and South Africa.

The 20th-ranked Swiss matched their best World Cup finish. They also bowed out in the round of 16 in their only other World Cup appearance in 2015.

