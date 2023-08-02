MagazineBuy Print

GetImageContent.jpg

Women’s World Cup 2023: China’s Wang says ‘we are no role models’ after World Cup thrashing

China was once a leading power in women’s football, but its heyday, when it came fourth in 1995 and reached the final four years later, now looks like a long time ago.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 10:04 IST , Adelaide - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
It was the first time that the Steel Roses had exited at the group stage, and coach Shui Qingxia said the gulf between her side and European teams was “huge”.
It was the first time that the Steel Roses had exited at the group stage, and coach Shui Qingxia said the gulf between her side and European teams was "huge". | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

It was the first time that the Steel Roses had exited at the group stage, and coach Shui Qingxia said the gulf between her side and European teams was “huge”. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tearful Chinese star Wang Shuang said her team were “not particularly good role models” after they were dumped out of the Women’s World Cup with a 6-1 humiliation at the hands of England.

China was once a leading power in women’s football, but its heyday, when it came fourth in 1995 and reached the final four years later, now looks like a long time ago.

Also Read: Women’s World Cup: Harder ‘hungry for more’ as Denmark prepares for Australia clash

“We are not particularly good role models,” Wang, fighting back tears, told reporters in Adelaide after China’s World Cup came crashing down at the group stage for the first time.

The former Paris Saint-Germain player added: “We hope that Chinese children in the future can play football better.

“And we also hope that the domestic coaches can try to cultivate children who can play so that they will not be so embarrassed when they play for the national side in the future.”

The Asian champion was edged 1-0 by Denmark in its opening game, conceding in the 89th minute, and then it survived for an hour with 10 players in a 1-0 win over Haiti thanks to a Wang penalty.

But any hope China had of reaching the knockout stages in Australia and New Zealand was ruthlessly wiped out by European champion England.

Wang scored from the spot again just before the hour to make it 3-1, before England raced away once more.

It was the first time that the Steel Roses had exited at the group stage, and coach Shui Qingxia said the gulf between her side and European teams was “huge”.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
