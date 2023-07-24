MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup: New Zealand on the brink of knockouts, Norway looks to bounce back

New Zealand’s Malia Steinmetz hopes progress can inspire the next generation. Norway looks to avoid Euros group stage exit vs Switzerland.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 18:13 IST , AUCKLAND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
New Zealand scripted a famous win over Norway in its opening game.
New Zealand scripted a famous win over Norway in its opening game. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand scripted a famous win over Norway in its opening game. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand had never won a Women’s World Cup match in 15 attempts prior to the 2023 tournament but now the co-hosts find themselves on the brink of the knockout stages when it takes on tournament debutant the Philippines on Tuesday.

Having stunned Norway 1-0 in the tournament opener, the Football Ferns can dare to dream having beaten the Asian side 20 rungs below it in the rankings in a friendly last year.

New Zealand has struggled to sell tickets for the showpiece event but 42,137 attended its historic win and midfielder Malia Steinmetz hopes its progress can inspire the next generation.

READ | The Popp Star of Women’s World Cup: Germany mauls Morocco with brace from captain

“It’s one of our main reasons why we’ve been trying to push so hard to play in the way that we do, just for the younger generation. We want to inspire the country,” she told reporters ahead of the game in Wellington.

Norway, meanwhile, will look to avoid a repeat of its group stage exit at the Euros last year when it takes on Switzerland, with coach Hege Riise saying attacking football is its best bet to bounce back.

“We have put ourselves in a difficult position. At the same time, this is a football game. We need to be aware that things can be turned around quickly,” Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg said.

“I’ve been looking forward to this game coming quite quickly. I think that we can actually get into the rhythm to succeed by doing the simple things right - start there and then we build on it.”

But first, Colombia and South Korea will play the final game of the opening round of group matches. Their clash will be the 300th match in the history of the tournament.

All eyes will be on the starting lineups to see if Korea’s American-born teenager Casey Phair becomes the youngest player to take the field in the history of the World Cup -- 26 days after her 16th birthday. 

Related stories

Related Topics

New Zealand /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: Ashwin picks two, West Indies 76/2 in 365 chase vs India at stumps
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: New Zealand on the brink of knockouts, Norway looks to bounce back
    Reuters
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: South 303/8; North loses four to Kaverappa in chase; East, West win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil forward Ary Borges scores the first hat-trick of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mbappe-PSG controversy: Captain Marquinhos hopes for quick solution to transfer drama
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: New Zealand on the brink of knockouts, Norway looks to bounce back
    Reuters
  2. Brazil forward Ary Borges scores the first hat-trick of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA WWC 2023: Ireland confident Quinn will be fit for Canada World Cup clash
    Reuters
  4. The Popp Star of FIFA Women’s World Cup: Germany mauls Morocco with brace from captain
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: South Korea coach shuts down ‘hype’ over teenage US-born forward Casey Phair
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: Ashwin picks two, West Indies 76/2 in 365 chase vs India at stumps
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: New Zealand on the brink of knockouts, Norway looks to bounce back
    Reuters
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: South 303/8; North loses four to Kaverappa in chase; East, West win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil forward Ary Borges scores the first hat-trick of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mbappe-PSG controversy: Captain Marquinhos hopes for quick solution to transfer drama
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment