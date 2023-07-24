MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Sassuolo refuse to sell defender Rogerio to Spartak Moscow for ‘ethical reasons’

The 25-year-old defender rejoined Sassuolo in August 2017 from the reserve squad of Juventus, and since then has made nearly 150 appearances in Serie A.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 17:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Rogerio of Sassuolo challenges Jonathan Ikone of ACF Fiorentina during a Serie A match in 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Rogerio of Sassuolo challenges Jonathan Ikone of ACF Fiorentina during a Serie A match in 2023. | Photo Credit: Alessandro Sabattini/ Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rogerio of Sassuolo challenges Jonathan Ikone of ACF Fiorentina during a Serie A match in 2023. | Photo Credit: Alessandro Sabattini/ Getty Images

Serie A side Sassuolo refused to sell Brazilian left-back Rogerio to Russian side Spartak Moscow due to ethical reasons, the club’s general manager and CEO Giovanni Carnevali said.

The 25-year-old defender rejoined Sassuolo in August 2017 from the reserve squad of Juventus, and since then has made nearly 150 appearances in Serie A for the club.

ALSO READ: Al-Hilal makes €300m offer to PSG for Kylian Mbappe - reports

“(It’s) very true. The negotiation was done by his attorney, there was a very important proposal of 8 million euros ($8.87 million),” Carnevali told La Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview published on Sunday.

“Considering everything, we decided not to proceed as owners and management. Ethical reasons, we did not want to do a deal with the Russians.”

Russian clubs have been suspended from European competition due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

Sassuolo refused to seal the deal despite the fact that the Brazilian’s contract is set to expire in 2024.

“We wanted to make conscience prevail, not to do business with a certain country. And yes, at the cost of losing him for free,” Carnevali added.

“It’s not that Rogerio is no longer on the market. He is. But the choice was of a different nature, if offers should arrive from other clubs, we will evaluate them.”

Sassuolo finished 13th in the 2022-23 campaign.

