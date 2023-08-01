MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

1565081105.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s World Cup 2023: ‘Angry’ Spain promises response to drubbing against Japan

The sixth-ranked Spanish were left shellshocked by a Japanese side that topped Group C with a brilliant counter-attacking display, handing the Europeans their heaviest defeat in 11 years.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 09:33 IST - 2 MINS READ

Aneesh Dey _11547
Vilda ruefully admired how well Japan coped with his team’s trademark possession game, which had been effective in comfortable group wins over Zambia and Costa Rica.
Vilda ruefully admired how well Japan coped with his team’s trademark possession game, which had been effective in comfortable group wins over Zambia and Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Vilda ruefully admired how well Japan coped with his team’s trademark possession game, which had been effective in comfortable group wins over Zambia and Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Spain coach Jorge Vilda says his “angry” players can shake off the mental scars of a 4-0 mauling from Japan and be a force in the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup.

The sixth-ranked Spanish were left shellshocked by a Japanese side that topped Group C with a brilliant counter-attacking display in Wellington on Monday, handing the Europeans their heaviest defeat in 11 years.

Vilda is confident his squad, laden with world-class quality will regroup for a last-16 clash with Switzerland in Auckland on Saturday.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that our team is going to react, that the attitude against Switzerland is going to be a different attitude,” he said.

Also Read: Women’s World Cup 2023: FIFA says tournament will greet its 1 millionth fan as ticket sales surpass 1.68 million

“It’s the round of 16 at the World Cup, and no one should lose hope.

“Mentally, of course, this has done some damage. It hurts, they are angry and I’m convinced that they’ll be ready to compete. We will see in five days’ time.

“We’re not accustomed to this in my time with the team.”

Vilda ruefully admired how well Japan coped with his team’s trademark possession game, which had been effective in comfortable group wins over Zambia and Costa Rica.

Despite operating with about three-quarters of possession, Spain rarely threatened the goal, while they were repeatedly stung by Japan on the break.

“They got to the ball before we did and they closed every possible space that we had,” Vilda said.

“Every time they took the ball away from us they had a counter-attack. They started a counter-attack with very little effort.”

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: ‘Angry’ Spain promises response to drubbing against Japan
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: East gets solid start vs West; North East loses both openers vs North
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: FIFA says tournament will greet its 1 millionth fan as ticket sales surpass 1.68 million
    AP
  4. China’s Wu collapses while leading ATP Washington opener
    AFP
  5. Washington Open: Tennis fans in DC are warned that Ukraine’s Svitolina and Belarus’ Azarenka won’t shake hands
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: ‘Angry’ Spain promises response to drubbing against Japan
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: FIFA says tournament will greet its 1 millionth fan as ticket sales surpass 1.68 million
    AP
  3. FIFA WWC 2023: Tearful Sinclair says Canada World Cup exit ‘a wake-up call’
    AFP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria coach disappointed with draw but grateful to advance
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia crushes Canada 4-0, qualifies for knockout stage
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: ‘Angry’ Spain promises response to drubbing against Japan
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: East gets solid start vs West; North East loses both openers vs North
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: FIFA says tournament will greet its 1 millionth fan as ticket sales surpass 1.68 million
    AP
  4. China’s Wu collapses while leading ATP Washington opener
    AFP
  5. Washington Open: Tennis fans in DC are warned that Ukraine’s Svitolina and Belarus’ Azarenka won’t shake hands
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment