MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

1565081105.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s World Cup 2023: FIFA says tournament will greet its 1 millionth fan as ticket sales surpass 1.68 million

The previous record was around 1.35 million who attended a 52-game tournament in Canada in 2015. The 2023 edition has been expanded to 32 teams and will include 64 matches.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 09:24 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

AP
Australia fans celebrate the team’s 4-0 victory and qualification for the knockout stage following the match against Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on July 31, 2023.
Australia fans celebrate the team’s 4-0 victory and qualification for the knockout stage following the match against Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on July 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
infoIcon

Australia fans celebrate the team’s 4-0 victory and qualification for the knockout stage following the match against Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on July 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

FIFA says ticket sales for the Women’s World Cup have reached 1.678 million over the first 38 matches of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

It said in a statement Tuesday that total attendance across those matches had reached 982,975 and it would surpass the 1 million mark for spectators at Tuesday’s final Group E match between the United States and Portugal at the 50,000-capacity Eden Park stadium at Auckland, New Zealand.

The tournament has already broken attendance records for a Women’s World Cup.

Also Read: FIFA WWC 2023: Tearful Sinclair says Canada World Cup exit ‘a wake-up call’

The previous record was around 1.35 million who attended a 52-game tournament in Canada in 2015. The 2023 edition has been expanded to 32 teams and will include 64 matches.

The opening games on July 20 set records for women’s football matches in both co-host countries. The crowd at New Zealand’s upset win over Norway set a new national mark of 42,137. Australia’s 1-0 over Ireland later that day attracted 75,784 at Stadium Australia.

A week later, more than 49,000 people attended the Matildas’ upset 3-2 loss to Nigeria in Brisbane.

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: FIFA says tournament will greet its 1 millionth fan as ticket sales surpass 1.68 million
    AP
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: East batting first vs West; North East loses early wicket vs North
    Team Sportstar
  3. China’s Wu collapses while leading ATP Washington opener
    AFP
  4. Washington Open: Tennis fans in DC are warned that Ukraine’s Svitolina and Belarus’ Azarenka won’t shake hands
    AP
  5. Defending champ Marie Bouzkova loses at Prague Open to unseeded Jaqueline Cristian
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: FIFA says tournament will greet its 1 millionth fan as ticket sales surpass 1.68 million
    AP
  2. FIFA WWC 2023: Tearful Sinclair says Canada World Cup exit ‘a wake-up call’
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria coach disappointed with draw but grateful to advance
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia crushes Canada 4-0, qualifies for knockout stage
    Reuters
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: USA in unfamiliar position before crunch Portugal clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: FIFA says tournament will greet its 1 millionth fan as ticket sales surpass 1.68 million
    AP
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: East batting first vs West; North East loses early wicket vs North
    Team Sportstar
  3. China’s Wu collapses while leading ATP Washington opener
    AFP
  4. Washington Open: Tennis fans in DC are warned that Ukraine’s Svitolina and Belarus’ Azarenka won’t shake hands
    AP
  5. Defending champ Marie Bouzkova loses at Prague Open to unseeded Jaqueline Cristian
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment