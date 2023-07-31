MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

1565081105.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA WWC 2023: Tearful Sinclair says Canada World Cup exit ‘a wake-up call’

Sinclair, the all-time leading scorer in international football and at her sixth World Cup, said fundamental changes were needed to better the game in Canada.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 21:01 IST , Melbourne - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Nigeria’s Christy Ucheibe and Canada’s Christine Sinclair compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group B match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne.
Nigeria’s Christy Ucheibe and Canada’s Christine Sinclair compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group B match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: Hamish Blair/ AP
infoIcon

Nigeria’s Christy Ucheibe and Canada’s Christine Sinclair compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group B match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: Hamish Blair/ AP

Skipper Christine Sinclair called Canada’s group-stage exit “a wake-up call” as she bid farewell on Monday to what is surely her last Women’s World Cup.

The veteran forward fought back tears after the Olympic champion was dumped out of the World Cup following a 4-0 thumping by co-hosts Australia.

She would not be drawn on whether she plans to play for Canada when it defends its Olympic crown next summer in Paris, by which time she will be 41.

ALSO READ: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia crushes Canada 4-0, qualifies for knockout stage

But Sinclair, the all-time leading scorer in international football and at her sixth World Cup, said fundamental changes were needed to better the game in Canada.

“What you are seeing in women’s football is that teams are catching up,” Sinclair told Canada’s CBC News in Melbourne.

“This for me is a wake-up call for back home, a wake-up call for our federation and the lack of a professional league, the lack of resources for the national teams, the lack of resources for the youth national teams.”

“If the resources aren’t there, we are going to fall behind. If this isn’t a warning sign, I don’t know what is.”

Midfielder Sophie Schmidt has also surely played her last World Cup, but coach Bev Priestman said there was younger talent coming through.

“To be honest I haven’t processed that, I didn’t turn up thinking this could be their last game,” she said of the veteran duo.

“What they have done for their country, they’re absolute legends.”

“But the future is bright, it doesn’t feel right now, it’s difficult, but absolutely it’s bright. There are players in this squad who didn’t get in yet.”

Priestman must now rebuild the team’s confidence with the defence of their Olympic title barely a year away.

“I think they’re committed, they’re a hard-working group, I just think at times we need more belief,” she said.

“Once we realise that, this moment can make this team.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's Football /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Christine Sinclair

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 5th Test, Day 5 Updates: Smith, Head resume charge after rain break
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: England FA to clamp down on players harassing referees
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA WWC 2023: Tearful Sinclair says Canada World Cup exit ‘a wake-up call’
    AFP
  4. Hyderabad Cricket Association clubs barred from voting in elections
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. India squad for Ireland T20Is: Bumrah named captain in comeback series; Prasidh Krishna returns
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA WWC 2023: Tearful Sinclair says Canada World Cup exit ‘a wake-up call’
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria coach disappointed with draw but grateful to advance
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia crushes Canada 4-0, qualifies for knockout stage
    Reuters
  4. Women’s World Cup 2023: USA in unfamiliar position before crunch Portugal clash
    Reuters
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria into last 16 despite stalemate with Ireland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 5th Test, Day 5 Updates: Smith, Head resume charge after rain break
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: England FA to clamp down on players harassing referees
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA WWC 2023: Tearful Sinclair says Canada World Cup exit ‘a wake-up call’
    AFP
  4. Hyderabad Cricket Association clubs barred from voting in elections
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. India squad for Ireland T20Is: Bumrah named captain in comeback series; Prasidh Krishna returns
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment