Spain orchestrates brilliant Women’s World Cup turnaround

The victory launched La Roja into the quarter-finals for the first time in its history.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 16:50 IST , AUCKLAND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain players pose for a team group photo after the match after progressing to the quarter finals of the World Cup.
Spain players pose for a team group photo after the match after progressing to the quarter finals of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain players pose for a team group photo after the match after progressing to the quarter finals of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Five days after Spain’s shock loss to Japan, a bold squad reshuffle by coach Jorge Vilda paid off for the Spanish team on Saturday as it thrashed Switzerland 5-1 in its last-16 FIFA Women’s World Cup clash.

The victory launched La Roja into the quarter-finals for the first time in its history.

“(The 4-0 loss to Japan) really hurt and the healing of that pain will continue,” Vilda told a press conference.

“So we analysed what we could do, we trained, we saw what the players were like, we analysed the rival. And we selected the 11 players that we believed are in the best condition to play the game.”

Aitana Bonmati scored twice, and her first, in the fifth minute, was the first time the Swiss had conceded all tournament. Alba Redondo, Laia Codina and Jenny Hermoso completed the rout.

Read: Bonmati scores brilliant brace to lead Spain into quarterfinals

“Today, we showed that Spain is a team of 23 players,” Vilda said. “It’s a very happy day - we scored goals. We could have scored more goals. And we’re in the quarter-finals making history.”

Saturday’s victory comes less than a year since 15 players threatened to quit if long-time coach Vilda was kept on after its disappointingly abrupt Euro 2022 exit. The federation, however, backed the coach.

Asked if the win was a relief, Vilda said: “I don’t see the weight off my shoulders. I see it as something that makes me very happy.”

But the 25-year-old Bonmati, a midfielder for Barcelona, said she was proud of her team’s work on Saturday.

“It wasn’t easy to play today after what happened the other day,” she said. “And this is when you really see the personality of the team and the personality of the players. And I hope that we will be here for many days.”

Spain’s resounding win also came without Alexia Putellas, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, in the starting 11 as she continues recovering fitness after a serious knee injury.

Bonmati’s appearance in the starting line-up appears the only certainty after her performance on Saturday.

“We’ve shown you again that they all deserve to be in the starting lineup,” the coach said. “I have the 23 best players in the world.”

Spain takes on the winner of the South Africa-Netherlands round-of-16 game in the quarter-finals.

