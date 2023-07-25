MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Putellas ready for Spain’s second outing against Zambia

Twice Ballon d’Or winner Putellas came on as a second-half substitute in Spain’s opening 3-0 win over Costa Rica last Friday as she continues her recovery from a serious knee injury.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 09:51 IST , AUCKLAND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Alexia Putellas of Spain looks on during the Spain and Costa Rica match at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 21, 2023, in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand.
Alexia Putellas of Spain looks on during the Spain and Costa Rica match at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 21, 2023, in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alexia Putellas of Spain looks on during the Spain and Costa Rica match at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 21, 2023, in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain is expecting anything but a walk in the park when it faces Zambia in its second Women’s World Cup match and key midfielder Alexia Putellas is ready to play a part if selected, coach Jorge Vilda said on Tuesday.

Twice Ballon d’Or winner Putellas came on as a second-half substitute in Spain’s opening 3-0 win over Costa Rica last Friday as she continues her recovery from a serious knee injury.

Vilda said the 29-year-old was “fine” but would not commit to starting her at Eden Park on Wednesday against the 77th-ranked Africans.

“In the 15 minutes that she played the other day, she showed that everything was fine,” he told reporters at the stadium.

“The training sessions, she’s completed them very well and kept up a very high rhythm. It’s an ongoing process, and we’re very happy with her progress.

Also Read: Underdogs serve notice that the gap is closing at Women’s World Cup

“As always, what can I say about the starting lineup? I can’t tell you who’s going to play, or who’s not going to play. We’re not going to give the other team the advantage of knowing that.”

Putellas was not greatly missed against Costa Rica in large part because Aitana Bonmati ran rampant in midfield, offering the tantalising prospect of the Barcelona teammates playing in tandem later in the tournament.

“What Aitana does on the field speaks for itself. She’s an excellent player,” added Vilda. “She dominates all facets of the game.

“She’s a very complete player with a competitive mentality, which means she improves every day.”

Zambia lost 5-0 to former champion Japan in its opening match on its World Cup debut in Hamilton last weekend but Vilda thought the scoreline was a reflection of the quality of the Nadeshiko rather than the deficiencies of the Africans.

“It’s a very important game, and I’m expecting a very dangerous Zambia. I’m expecting a team that’s going to defend well and is going to be very, very dangerous on the counterattack,” he added.

“Tomorrow won’t be an easy game at all.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Alexia Putellas /

Spain /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Putellas ready for Spain’s second outing against Zambia
    Reuters
  2. Satwik-Chirag achieves all-time career-high rank of World No. 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Korea’s Casey Phair becomes youngest player ever to play in a FIFA World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Underdogs serve notice that the gap is closing at Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  5. Galatasaray signs winger Zaha on free transfer
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Putellas ready for Spain’s second outing against Zambia
    Reuters
  2. Underdogs serve notice that the gap is closing at Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  3. South Korea’s Casey Phair becomes youngest player ever to play in a FIFA World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA WWC 2023: Denmark set sights on England after winning World Cup start
    Reuters
  5. Cancer survivor Caicedo, 18, set to make her FIFA Women’s World Cup debut for Colombia against Koreans
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Putellas ready for Spain’s second outing against Zambia
    Reuters
  2. Satwik-Chirag achieves all-time career-high rank of World No. 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Korea’s Casey Phair becomes youngest player ever to play in a FIFA World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Underdogs serve notice that the gap is closing at Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  5. Galatasaray signs winger Zaha on free transfer
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment