New Zealand beats Norway to win its first FIFA Women’s World Cup game

Striker Wilkinson turned in a low cross from Jacqui Hand three minutes into the second half at Eden Park to open the scoring.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 14:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand players celebrate the team’s first goal scored by Hannah Wilkinson (obscured) during the FIFA Women’s World Cup opener.
New Zealand players celebrate the team’s first goal scored by Hannah Wilkinson (obscured) during the FIFA Women’s World Cup opener. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
New Zealand’s Hannah Wilkinson scored the first goal of the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Thursday as the co-host New Zealand beat Norway 1-0 for its first-ever World Cup win.

Striker Wilkinson turned in a low cross from Jacqui Hand three minutes into the second half at Eden Park to open the scoring in the Group A game with her third World Cup goal.

New Zealand’s Football Ferns had 15 unsuccessful attempts in five previous appearances at the finals before tonight.

Hannah Wilkinson

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

