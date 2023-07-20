New Zealand’s Hannah Wilkinson scored the first goal of the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Thursday as the co-host New Zealand beat Norway 1-0 for its first-ever World Cup win.
Striker Wilkinson turned in a low cross from Jacqui Hand three minutes into the second half at Eden Park to open the scoring in the Group A game with her third World Cup goal.
New Zealand’s Football Ferns had 15 unsuccessful attempts in five previous appearances at the finals before tonight.
Latest on Sportstar
- Hannah Wilkinson scores first goal of FIFA Women’s World Cup
- New Zealand beats Norway to win its first FIFA Women’s World Cup game
- Eng vs Aus Live Score, 4th Test Day 2, Ashes 2023: England aims to bowl out Australia
- FIFA rankings: India placed 99th in latest update
- IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE