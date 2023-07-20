New Zealand beats Norway to win its first FIFA Women’s World Cup game

New Zealand’s Hannah Wilkinson scored the first goal of the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Thursday as the co-host New Zealand beat Norway 1-0 for its first-ever World Cup win.

Striker Wilkinson turned in a low cross from Jacqui Hand three minutes into the second half at Eden Park to open the scoring in the Group A game with her third World Cup goal.

New Zealand’s Football Ferns had 15 unsuccessful attempts in five previous appearances at the finals before tonight.