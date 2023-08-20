What was written in Olga Carmona’s shirt in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final?

Olga Carmona, the captain of the Spanish national women’s team scored the first goal for a Spaniard in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, when she struck against England in 29th minute at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

After the celebration, Carmona lifted her shirt to what read “Merchi” in Spanish, leaving football afficionados puzzled what that was about.

On social media, several users speculated that it was liked to her former school, Colegio Mercedes, which had posted a message mentioning in her.

However, it was later revealed that the goal was dedicated to the mother of a friend, who had passed away recently.

“I want to say this victory is for one of my best friend’s mother, who died recently, I celebrated the goal with that shirt,” the Spaniard said after the match.

The Real Madrid full-back has proven to be the ultimate clutch player for the Spaniards in the last two games of the tournament, scoring the winner against Sweden and England. The goal in the final proved to be extremely pivotal as Jennifer Hermoso’s penalty - a chance for Spain to double the lead - was saved by the Lionesses’ goalkeeper Mary Earps.