MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

What was written in Olga Carmona’s shirt in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final?

After the celebration, Carmona lifted her shirt to what read “Merchi” in Spanish, leaving football afficionados puzzled what that was about.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 18:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Olga Carmona of Spain celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.
Olga Carmona of Spain celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Olga Carmona of Spain celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Olga Carmona, the captain of the Spanish national women’s team scored the first goal for a Spaniard in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, when she struck against England in 29th minute at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

After the celebration, Carmona lifted her shirt to what read “Merchi” in Spanish, leaving football afficionados puzzled what that was about.

On social media, several users speculated that it was liked to her former school, Colegio Mercedes, which had posted a message mentioning in her.

However, it was later revealed that the goal was dedicated to the mother of a friend, who had passed away recently.

“I want to say this victory is for one of my best friend’s mother, who died recently, I celebrated the goal with that shirt,” the Spaniard said after the match.

The Real Madrid full-back has proven to be the ultimate clutch player for the Spaniards in the last two games of the tournament, scoring the winner against Sweden and England. The goal in the final proved to be extremely pivotal as Jennifer Hermoso’s penalty - a chance for Spain to double the lead - was saved by the Lionesses’ goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. What was written in Olga Carmona’s shirt in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Carmona hails ‘unstoppable’ Spain after WWC triumph
    AFP
  3. IND vs IRE, 2nd T20 Live Score: Match updates; Lineups out - India unchanged vs Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Men’s 100m semifinals at 8:05PM IST, Sarvesh Kushare fails to reach men’s high jump final, Santhosh exits 400m hurdles in heats
    Team Sportstar
  5. Explained: What is the controversy around Jorge Vilda and FIFA Women’s World Cup finalist, Spain?
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: Carmona hails ‘unstoppable’ Spain after WWC triumph
    AFP
  2. What was written in Olga Carmona’s shirt in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. England ‘heartbroken’ by World Cup final defeat, says captain Bright
    AFP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Mary Earps wins Golden Glove, Bonmati wins the Best Player award
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spain wins FIFA World Cup 2023, LIVE Reactions: Carmona goal secures maiden WWC title for La Roja
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. What was written in Olga Carmona’s shirt in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Carmona hails ‘unstoppable’ Spain after WWC triumph
    AFP
  3. IND vs IRE, 2nd T20 Live Score: Match updates; Lineups out - India unchanged vs Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Men’s 100m semifinals at 8:05PM IST, Sarvesh Kushare fails to reach men’s high jump final, Santhosh exits 400m hurdles in heats
    Team Sportstar
  5. Explained: What is the controversy around Jorge Vilda and FIFA Women’s World Cup finalist, Spain?
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment