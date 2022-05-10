Australia to play Jordan in warmup for World Cup playoffs

Australia will warm up for next month's World Cup playoffs with a friendly against Jordan in Qatar, Football Australia said on Tuesday.

The June 1 match, at a venue to be confirmed, will be six days before the Socceroos meet the United Arab Emirates in an Asian playoff at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.

The winner of the Asian clash meets Peru in an intercontinental playoff on June 13 to decide the fourth team to join world champions France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D at the World Cup.

READ | Brazil vs Argentina: FIFA orders replay of abandoned World Cup 2022 Qualifier

"Whilst we are rivals on the pitch, off the pitch we have developed good communication and understanding with the Jordan Football Association over the past few years," Australia coach Graham Arnold said in a statement.

"So it is pleasing that we have been able to secure this match as we prepare for our World Cup play-offs in Qatar."

Australia met Jordan twice in Asian qualifying for the World Cup, winning both matches 1-0.

The Socceroos are bidding to reach the World Cup for a fifth time in succession.