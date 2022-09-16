This will be Ecuador’s fourth FIFA World Cup appearance in its history, with its last appearance coming in 2014. Gustavo Alvaro’s team qualified for the tournament after finishing fourth in the CONMEBOL qualifying tournament.

Back on the global stage 🇪🇨💪



After missing out in 2018, Ecuador return to the #WorldCup party 🥳 #WCQ | #WorldCuppic.twitter.com/fcHIBd3GB0 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 25, 2022

It is a tricky group for Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2022 because it has not faced any of the teams in its group in its World Cup history. The nation enjoyed its best run in the 2006 edition when it reached the Round of 16 and finished as the runner-up of the group behind Germany.

Ecuador will start its World Cup campaign against an Asian team (Qatar) for the first time after beginning its previous three World Cup with matches against European teams [2002 vs Italy (L 2-0), 2006 vs Poland (W 2-0) and 2014 vs Switzerland (L 2-1)].

Manager: Gustavo Alfaro

Ecuador's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 10 4 1 5 10 11

When is Ecuador playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 20 – Qatar vs Ecuador – 9.30 PM – Al Bayt Stadium

⦿ November 25 – Netherlands vs Ecuador – 9:30 PM – Khalifa International Stadium

⦿ November 29 – Ecuador vs Senegal – 8:30 PM – Khalifa International Stadium