FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuador fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Ecuador will start its World Cup campaign against an Asian team (Qatar) for the first time, starting the FIFA World Cup on November 20.

16 September, 2022 18:22 IST
Ecuador’s Enner Valencia is expected to lead the team in Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ecuador’s Enner Valencia is expected to lead the team in Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

This will be Ecuador’s fourth FIFA World Cup appearance in its history, with its last appearance coming in 2014. Gustavo Alvaro’s team qualified for the tournament after finishing fourth in the CONMEBOL qualifying tournament.

It is a tricky group for Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2022 because it has not faced any of the teams in its group in its World Cup history. The nation enjoyed its best run in the 2006 edition when it reached the Round of 16 and finished as the runner-up of the group behind Germany.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

Ecuador will start its World Cup campaign against an Asian team (Qatar) for the first time after beginning its previous three World Cup with matches against European teams [2002 vs Italy (L 2-0), 2006 vs Poland (W 2-0) and 2014 vs Switzerland (L 2-1)].

Manager: Gustavo Alfaro

Ecuador's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
104151011

When is Ecuador playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 20 – Qatar vs Ecuador – 9.30 PM – Al Bayt Stadium
  • ⦿ November 25 – Netherlands vs Ecuador – 9:30 PM – Khalifa International Stadium
  • ⦿ November 29 – Ecuador vs Senegal – 8:30 PM – Khalifa International Stadium
Where can I watch Ecuador’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Ecuador’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

