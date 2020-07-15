FIFA World Cup 2022: Full schedule, fixtures and timings in IST

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will have four games every day in a 12-day group stage and matches later in the tournament that go into extra time will extend past midnight in Qatar.

FIFA released the schedule for the first World Cup to be played in November and December on Wednesday, with kickoff times at 00:30 am IST, 3:30 pm IST, 6:30 pm IST and 9:30 pm IST.

Both semifinals - like some games in the previous rounds - will kick off at 00:30 am IST while the final, along with the third place match, will kickoff at 8:30 pm IST .

FIFA is looking to stage the draw for the tournament in late March or early April 2022, when 30 of the 32 finalists will be known.



Here's the full list of FIFA World Cup 2022 fixtures and timings (IST)

Match Date Fixtures Time Venue 1 November 21 A1 vs A2 3.30 pm Al Bayat Stadium 3 November 21 A3 vs A4 9:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium 2 November 21 B1 vs B2 6:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium 4 November 22 B3 vs B4 00:30 am Al Rayyan Stadium 8 November 23 C1 vs C2 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 7 November 22 C3 vs C4 9:30 pm Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 6 November 22 D1 vs D2 6:30 pm Education City Stadium 5 November 22 D3 vs D4 3:30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 12 November 23 E1 vs E2 3.30 pm Al Bayat Stadium 11 November 23 E3 vs E4 9:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium 10 November 23 F1 vs F2 6:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium 9 November 24 F3 vs F4 00:30 am Al Rayyan Stadium 16 November 25 G1 vs G2 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 15 November 24 G3 vs G4 9:30 pm Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 14 November 24 H1 vs H2 6:30 pm Education City Stadium 13 November 24 H3 vs H4 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 20 November 25 B1 vs B3 3.30 pm Al Bayat Stadium 19 November 25 B4 vs B2 9:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium 18 November 25 A1 vs A3 6:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium 17 November 26 A4 vs A2 00:30 am Al Rayyan Stadium 24 November 27 D1 vs D3 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 23 November 26 D4 vs D2 9:30 pm Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 22 November 26 C1 vs C3 6:30 pm Education City Stadium 21 November 26 C4 vs C2 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 28 November 27 F1 vs F3 3.30 pm Al Bayat Stadium 27 November 27 F4 vs F2 9:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium 26 November 27 E1 vs E3 6:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium 25 November 28 E4 vs E2 00:30 am Al Rayyan Stadium 32 November 29 H1 vs H3 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 31 November 28 H4 vs H2 9:30 pm Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 30 November 28 G1 vs G3 6:30 pm Education City Stadium 29 November 28 G4 vs G2 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 36 November 29 A4 vs A1 3.30 pm Al Bayat Stadium 35 November 29 A2 vs A3 9:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium 34 November 29 B4 vs B1 6:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium 33 November 30 B2 vs B3 00:30 am Al Rayyan Stadium 40 December 1 C4 vs C1 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 39 November 30 C2 vs C3 9:30 pm Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 38 November 30 D4 vs D1 6:30 pm Education City Stadium 37 November 30 D2 vs D3 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 44 December 1 E4 vs E1 3.30 pm Al Bayat Stadium 43 December 1 E2 vs E3 9:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium 42 December 1 F4 vs F1 6:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium 41 December 2 F2 vs F3 00:30 am Al Rayyan Stadium 48 December 3 G4 vs G1 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 47 December 2 G2 vs G3 9:30 pm Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 46 December 2 H4 vs H1 6:30 pm Education City Stadium 45 December 2 H2 vs H3 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium ROUND-OF-16 49 December 3 1A vs 2B 8:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium 50 December 4 1C vs 2D 00:30 am Al Rayyan Stadium 51 December 5 1B vs 2A 00:30 am Al Bayat Stadium 52 December 4 1D vs 2C 8:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium 54 December 6 1G vs 2H 00:30 am Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 53 December 5 1E vs 2F 8:30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 56 December 7 1H vs 2G 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 55 December 6 1F vs 2E 8:30 pm Education City Stadium QUARTERFINALS 57 December 10 W49 vs W50 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 58 December 9 W53 vs W54 8:30 pm Education City Stadium 59 December 11 W51 vs W52 00:30 am Al Bayat Stadium 60 December 10 W55 vs W56 8:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium SEMIFINALS 61 December 14 W57 vs W58 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 62 December 15 W59 vs W60 00:30 am Al Bayat Stadium THIRD PLACE MATCH 63 December 17 L61 vs L62 8:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium FINAL 64 December 18 W61 vs W62 8:30 pm Lusail Stadium

(Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.)

[With inputs from AP]