Football Football FIFA World Cup 2022: Full schedule, fixtures and timings in IST Here's the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2022. The latest edition of the World Cup will be played for the first time in Qatar. Team Sportstar 15 July, 2020 20:27 IST The 2022 football World Cup is scheduled to happen in Qatar from November 21 to December 18 instead of the conventional International FIFA window during June-July. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 15 July, 2020 20:27 IST The 2022 FIFA World Cup will have four games every day in a 12-day group stage and matches later in the tournament that go into extra time will extend past midnight in Qatar.FIFA released the schedule for the first World Cup to be played in November and December on Wednesday, with kickoff times at 00:30 am IST, 3:30 pm IST, 6:30 pm IST and 9:30 pm IST.Both semifinals - like some games in the previous rounds - will kick off at 00:30 am IST while the final, along with the third place match, will kickoff at 8:30 pm IST .FIFA is looking to stage the draw for the tournament in late March or early April 2022, when 30 of the 32 finalists will be known.Here's the full list of FIFA World Cup 2022 fixtures and timings (IST) MatchDateFixturesTimeVenue1November 21A1 vs A23.30 pmAl Bayat Stadium3November 21A3 vs A49:30 pmKhalifa International Stadium2November 21B1 vs B26:30 pmAl Thumama Stadium4November 22B3 vs B400:30 amAl Rayyan Stadium8November 23C1 vs C200:30 amLusail Stadium7November 22C3 vs C49:30 pmRas Abu Aboud Stadium6November 22D1 vs D26:30 pmEducation City Stadium5November 22D3 vs D43:30 pmAl Janoub Stadium12November 23E1 vs E23.30 pmAl Bayat Stadium11November 23E3 vs E49:30 pmKhalifa International Stadium10November 23F1 vs F26:30 pmAl Thumama Stadium9November 24F3 vs F400:30 amAl Rayyan Stadium16November 25G1 vs G200:30 amLusail Stadium15November 24G3 vs G49:30 pmRas Abu Aboud Stadium14November 24H1 vs H26:30 pmEducation City Stadium13November 24H3 vs H43.30 pmAl Janoub Stadium20November 25B1 vs B33.30 pmAl Bayat Stadium19November 25B4 vs B29:30 pmKhalifa International Stadium18November 25A1 vs A36:30 pmAl Thumama Stadium17November 26A4 vs A200:30 amAl Rayyan Stadium24November 27D1 vs D300:30 amLusail Stadium23November 26D4 vs D29:30 pmRas Abu Aboud Stadium22November 26C1 vs C36:30 pmEducation City Stadium21November 26C4 vs C23.30 pmAl Janoub Stadium28November 27F1 vs F33.30 pmAl Bayat Stadium27November 27F4 vs F29:30 pmKhalifa International Stadium26November 27E1 vs E36:30 pmAl Thumama Stadium25November 28E4 vs E200:30 amAl Rayyan Stadium32November 29H1 vs H300:30 amLusail Stadium31November 28H4 vs H29:30 pmRas Abu Aboud Stadium30November 28G1 vs G36:30 pmEducation City Stadium29November 28G4 vs G23.30 pmAl Janoub Stadium36November 29A4 vs A13.30 pmAl Bayat Stadium35November 29A2 vs A39:30 pmKhalifa International Stadium34November 29B4 vs B16:30 pmAl Thumama Stadium33November 30B2 vs B300:30 amAl Rayyan Stadium40December 1C4 vs C100:30 amLusail Stadium39November 30C2 vs C39:30 pmRas Abu Aboud Stadium38November 30D4 vs D16:30 pmEducation City Stadium37November 30D2 vs D33.30 pmAl Janoub Stadium44December 1E4 vs E13.30 pmAl Bayat Stadium43December 1E2 vs E39:30 pmKhalifa International Stadium42December 1F4 vs F16:30 pmAl Thumama Stadium41December 2F2 vs F300:30 amAl Rayyan Stadium48December 3G4 vs G100:30 amLusail Stadium47December 2G2 vs G39:30 pmRas Abu Aboud Stadium46December 2H4 vs H16:30 pmEducation City Stadium45December 2H2 vs H33.30 pmAl Janoub StadiumROUND-OF-1649December 31A vs 2B8:30 pmKhalifa International Stadium50December 41C vs 2D00:30 amAl Rayyan Stadium51December 51B vs 2A00:30 amAl Bayat Stadium52December 41D vs 2C8:30 pmAl Thumama Stadium54December 61G vs 2H00:30 amRas Abu Aboud Stadium53December 51E vs 2F8:30 pmAl Janoub Stadium56December 71H vs 2G00:30 amLusail Stadium55December 61F vs 2E8:30 pmEducation City StadiumQUARTERFINALS57December 10W49 vs W5000:30 amLusail Stadium58December 9W53 vs W548:30 pmEducation City Stadium59December 11W51 vs W5200:30 amAl Bayat Stadium60December 10W55 vs W568:30 pmAl Thumama StadiumSEMIFINALS61December 14W57 vs W5800:30 amLusail Stadium62December 15W59 vs W6000:30 amAl Bayat StadiumTHIRD PLACE MATCH63December 17L61 vs L628:30 pmKhalifa International StadiumFINAL64December 18W61 vs W628:30 pmLusail Stadium (Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.) [With inputs from AP]