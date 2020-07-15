Football

FIFA World Cup 2022: Full schedule, fixtures and timings in IST

Here's the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2022. The latest edition of the World Cup will be played for the first time in Qatar.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 July, 2020 20:27 IST

The 2022 football World Cup is scheduled to happen in Qatar from November 21 to December 18 instead of the conventional International FIFA window during June-July.   -  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 July, 2020 20:27 IST

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will have four games every day in a 12-day group stage and matches later in the tournament that go into extra time will extend past midnight in Qatar.

FIFA released the schedule for the first World Cup to be played in November and December on Wednesday, with kickoff times at 00:30 am IST, 3:30 pm IST, 6:30 pm IST and 9:30 pm IST.

Both semifinals - like some games in the previous rounds - will kick off at 00:30 am IST while the final, along with the third place match, will kickoff at 8:30 pm IST .

FIFA is looking to stage the draw for the tournament in late March or early April 2022, when 30 of the 32 finalists will be known.


Here's the full list of FIFA World Cup 2022 fixtures and timings (IST)

 

MatchDateFixturesTimeVenue
1November 21A1 vs A23.30 pmAl Bayat Stadium
3November 21A3 vs A49:30 pmKhalifa International Stadium
2November 21B1 vs B26:30 pmAl Thumama Stadium
4November 22B3 vs B400:30 amAl Rayyan Stadium
8November 23C1 vs C200:30 amLusail Stadium
7November 22C3 vs C49:30 pmRas Abu Aboud Stadium
6November 22D1 vs D26:30 pmEducation City Stadium
5November 22D3 vs D43:30 pmAl Janoub Stadium
12November 23E1 vs E23.30 pmAl Bayat Stadium
11November 23E3 vs E49:30 pmKhalifa International Stadium
10November 23F1 vs F26:30 pmAl Thumama Stadium
9November 24F3 vs F400:30 amAl Rayyan Stadium
16November 25G1 vs G200:30 amLusail Stadium
15November 24G3 vs G49:30 pmRas Abu Aboud Stadium
14November 24H1 vs H26:30 pmEducation City Stadium
13November 24H3 vs H43.30 pmAl Janoub Stadium
20November 25B1 vs B33.30 pmAl Bayat Stadium
19November 25B4 vs B29:30 pmKhalifa International Stadium
18November 25A1 vs A36:30 pmAl Thumama Stadium
17November 26A4 vs A200:30 amAl Rayyan Stadium
24November 27D1 vs D300:30 amLusail Stadium
23November 26D4 vs D29:30 pmRas Abu Aboud Stadium
22November 26C1 vs C36:30 pmEducation City Stadium
21November 26C4 vs C23.30 pmAl Janoub Stadium
28November 27F1 vs F33.30 pmAl Bayat Stadium
27November 27F4 vs F29:30 pmKhalifa International Stadium
26November 27E1 vs E36:30 pmAl Thumama Stadium
25November 28E4 vs E200:30 amAl Rayyan Stadium
32November 29H1 vs H300:30 amLusail Stadium
31November 28H4 vs H29:30 pmRas Abu Aboud Stadium
30November 28G1 vs G36:30 pmEducation City Stadium
29November 28G4 vs G23.30 pmAl Janoub Stadium
36November 29A4 vs A13.30 pmAl Bayat Stadium
35November 29A2 vs A39:30 pmKhalifa International Stadium
34November 29B4 vs B16:30 pmAl Thumama Stadium
33November 30B2 vs B300:30 amAl Rayyan Stadium
40December 1C4 vs C100:30 amLusail Stadium
39November 30C2 vs C39:30 pmRas Abu Aboud Stadium
38November 30D4 vs D16:30 pmEducation City Stadium
37November 30D2 vs D33.30 pmAl Janoub Stadium
44December 1E4 vs E13.30 pmAl Bayat Stadium
43December 1E2 vs E39:30 pmKhalifa International Stadium
42December 1F4 vs F16:30 pmAl Thumama Stadium
41December 2F2 vs F300:30 amAl Rayyan Stadium
48December 3G4 vs G100:30 amLusail Stadium
47December 2G2 vs G39:30 pmRas Abu Aboud Stadium
46December 2H4 vs H16:30 pmEducation City Stadium
45December 2H2 vs H33.30 pmAl Janoub Stadium

ROUND-OF-16

49December 31A vs 2B8:30 pmKhalifa International Stadium
50December 41C vs 2D00:30 amAl Rayyan Stadium
51December 51B vs 2A00:30 amAl Bayat Stadium
52December 41D vs 2C8:30 pmAl Thumama Stadium
54December 61G vs 2H00:30 amRas Abu Aboud Stadium
53December 51E vs 2F8:30 pmAl Janoub Stadium
56December 71H vs 2G00:30 amLusail Stadium
55December 61F vs 2E8:30 pmEducation City Stadium

QUARTERFINALS

57December 10

W49 vs W50

00:30 amLusail Stadium
58December 9

W53 vs W54

8:30 pmEducation City Stadium
59December 11

W51 vs W52

00:30 amAl Bayat Stadium
60December 10

W55 vs W56

8:30 pmAl Thumama Stadium

SEMIFINALS

61December 14W57 vs W5800:30 amLusail Stadium
62December 15W59 vs W6000:30 amAl Bayat Stadium

THIRD PLACE MATCH

63December 17L61 vs L628:30 pmKhalifa International Stadium

FINAL

64December 18W61 vs W628:30 pmLusail Stadium

 

(Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.)

 

[With inputs from AP]

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos