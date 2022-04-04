FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C: What to expect from Messi's Argentina and Lewandowski's Poland?

FIFA World Cup Group C has been referred as a tricky group, with Mexico, Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia in it.

Though Argentina looks the strongest team on paper, Mexico can be a dark horse, while Robert Lewandowski looks to lead Poland to success, after beating Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Sweden in the playoffs for a ticket to Qatar 2022.

Here is a look at the four teams in Group C and how they stack up at this point as they gear up for Qatar 2022.

Argentina

Defending Copa America champion and two-time World champion Argentina will open its FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Saudi Arabia with the Albicelestes being the clear favourites to win.

This will be Argentina’s 13th consecutive World Cup appearance having participated in each edition since 1974 in Germany.

Argentina qualified for Qatar 2022 after finishing as the runner-up in the CONMEBOL qualifying tournament. It has enjoyed an undefeated qualifying campaign as of now. Out of the 17 matches, Lionel Scaloni’s men have won 11 matches and drawn six.

Lionel Messi (right), who received the Golden Ball in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, will eye the title after finishing as the runner-up eight years ago. - AP

The Albicelestes have an exciting crop of players in the mix. The team will be led by veteran Lionel Messi, Argentina’s top-scorer, who will be playing his fifth World Cup.

Argentina’s total of 137 goals scored at the FIFA World Cup is bettered only by Brazil (229) and Germany (226).

Manager: Lionel Scaloni

Argentina’s World Cup record —

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 81 43 15 23 137 93

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, which is featuring in its sixth overall World Cup and second in a row, will be opening its campaign against Argentina.

Saudi Arabia ensured qualification for Qatar 2022 after finishing as the winner of the AFC Third Round Group B winner.

Saudi Arabia has players like Salem Al-Dawsari, Salman Al-Faraj and Saleh Al-Shehri who will important in spearheading the attack for their team.

It will be looking to have a better opening campaign than the 2018 World Cup where it was thrashed 5-0 by host nation Russia in the opening fixture of the tournament.

Manager: Herve Renard

Saudi Arabia's World Cup record —

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 16 3 2 11 11 39

Mexico

Mexico will be competing in its 17th World Cup. Only Brazil, Germany, Italy and Argentina have made more appearances in the tournament. It will open its World Cup 2022 campaign against Poland.

Mexico qualified for the tournament after finishing as the runner-up in the CONCACAF Third Round qualifying phase.

Raul Jimenez, who has impressed with the Premier League side, Wolves, will be one of the attacking pivots for Mexico in Qatar 2022. - REUTERS

Mexico has impactful players with the likes of Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, Hector Herrera and Giovani Dos Santos, which makes the country a favourite to qualify from Group B.

Mexico has qualified from its group in each of the last seven editions of the FIFA World Cup (1994-2018). Only Brazil have achieved the same feat.

The El Tri had a decent qualifying campaign. Out of the 14 matches they played, they won eight, drew four and lost two.

Manager: Gerardo Daniel "Tata" Martino

Mexico's World Cup record —

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 57 16 14 27 60 98

Poland

Poland will be playing its ninth World Cup tournament. It ended a 12-year absence from football’s biggest tournament after qualifying for the 2018 edition in Russia. It will start its World Cup campaign against Mexico.

Poland qualified for Qatar 2022 after defeating Sweden 2-0 in the UEFA playoffs and will be playing consecutive World Cups for the first time since 2002-2006.

Robert Lewandowski, the leading goalscorer for Poland ever, is set to lead the attack for his country in Qatar. - GETTY IMAGES

Robert Lewandowski is undoubtedly the biggest attraction in the Polish team and is one of the players to watch out for in the World Cup. The striker has been enjoying a stellar season with his club Bayern Munich.

Poland played 11 matches in its qualifying campaign out of which it won seven. It drew and lost two matches each.

Manager: Czeslaw Michniewicz

Poland's World Cup record —

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 34 16 5 13 46 45

