FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G: What to expect from Brazil with Cameroon and Switzerland in pool?

FIFA World Cup’s Group G will see the Samba Boys, Brazil in action as the five-time World Cup Champion begins its campaign in Qatar.

Three of the four countries in this group, Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia, were together in the previous edition of the tournament as well.

Here is a look at the four teams in Group G and their analysis as they gear up for Qatar 2022.

Brazil

Brazil is the most successful team in the World Cup and has featured in every edition of the tournament.

The five-time World Champion has scored more goals (229) and won more matches in the tournament (73) than any other country in the world.

The Selecao last lost a group stage match 24 years ago and have finished first in their group in the opening round in the World Cup in each of the last ten editions of the tournament.

Brazil will bank its hopes for goals on the forward line led by Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. to end its World Cup drought. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES

Brazil lost the Copa America last year to Argentina and will look to win an international trophy sooner than later with Neymar fit and scoring for Paris Saint-Germain.

Manager: Tite

Brazil’s World Cup record —

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 109 73 18 18 229 105

Serbia

Serbia has been on a brilliant run in the European Qualifiers, with an eight-match unbeaten run, pushing Portugal into the playoffs and earning automatic qualification.

It will bank its hopes of attack on Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is the joint fourth-highest goalscorer in UEFA’s Qualifying campaign with eight goals.

Serbia had caused an upset in 2010 when it beat European heavyweight Germany in the group stage.

However, the country has recorded only one win in the tournament since, against Costa Rica in Russia four years ago, losing to Brazil and Switzerland — the results it will look to revert this time around.

Manager: Dragan Stojkovic

Serbia’s World Cup record —

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 8 6 2 0 18 9

Switzerland

Switzerland topped the Qualification group which has European Champion Italy as favourite and has finished its qualification run without a singles loss and conceding just two goals.

In its last five World Cup appearances, the Swiss have made it to the last 16 four times. In Russia 2018, Switzerland beat Serbia to join Brazil in the pre-quarterfinals.

The three-time quarter-finalist, Switzerland, will be competing in its 12th World Cup and Qatar 2022 will be its fifth in a row — its best ever sequence of successful qualifications.

Manager: Murat Yakin

Switzerland’s World Cup record —

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 8 5 3 0 15 2

Cameroon

Cameroon finished third in the African Cup of Nations 2021 and has made more appearances at the FIFA World Cup than any other country from Africa.

In 1990, the team caused a major upset in the group stage defeating Argentina, the champion of the previous edition of World Cup. When it faces Brazil in Qatar, this time, it will look to have a similar result in its favour.

Cameroon's Francois Omam Biyik jumps up to score the victory goal for his team in the opening match against Argentina in the 1990 World Cup Football Championship at Milan in Italy on July 09, 1990. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Among the other members in its group, Cameroon has faced only Brazil in the World Cup previously, in 2014 and 1994. Both times, Brazil has come out victorious.

Cameroon has not managed to qualify for the knockout phase since its quarter-final appearance in 1990.

Manager: Rigobert Song

Cameroon’s World Cup record —

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 23 4 7 12 18 43

