Football

Qatar cuts office hours to reduce traffic jams during World Cup

The timings for schools will also be reduced from November 1 to November 17, while they’ll remain closed from November 17 to December 22.

AFP
05 October, 2022 21:53 IST
05 October, 2022 21:53 IST

The timings for schools will also be reduced from November 1 to November 17, while they’ll remain closed from November 17 to December 22.

Qatar on Wednesday announced that the number of government workers attending offices would be slashed and school hours reduced in a bid to ease congestion before and during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

With more than one million visitors expected during the November 20 to December 18 tournament, the government is anxious to keep traffic off the streets around the eight stadiums.

Also Read
Ukraine in joint bid with Spain and Portugal for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Authorities are most worried about the first two weeks of the event when the peak number of foreign fans will be following the 32 participating nations.

An official spokesperson said after a cabinet meeting that only 20 percent of government staff would be expected in offices from November 1 until December 19, and staff would only work four hours a day.

From November 1 to November 17, school hours will be reduced, opening only from 7:00 am to midday, and students will then be on holiday from November 18 until December 22.

The main Corniche highway along Doha’s seafront will be closed to all cars from November 1. A fan zone is being built alongside the route.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Watch: Deadly Indonesia football riot, stampede: What we know so far; death, casualty toll

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us