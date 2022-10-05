Qatar on Wednesday announced that the number of government workers attending offices would be slashed and school hours reduced in a bid to ease congestion before and during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

With more than one million visitors expected during the November 20 to December 18 tournament, the government is anxious to keep traffic off the streets around the eight stadiums.

Also Read Ukraine in joint bid with Spain and Portugal for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Authorities are most worried about the first two weeks of the event when the peak number of foreign fans will be following the 32 participating nations.

An official spokesperson said after a cabinet meeting that only 20 percent of government staff would be expected in offices from November 1 until December 19, and staff would only work four hours a day.

From November 1 to November 17, school hours will be reduced, opening only from 7:00 am to midday, and students will then be on holiday from November 18 until December 22.

The main Corniche highway along Doha’s seafront will be closed to all cars from November 1. A fan zone is being built alongside the route.