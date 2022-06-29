FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets to go on sale July 5, India among top ticket buyers

The next round of sale of tickets for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar will go on sale from July 5, the governing body announced on Wednesday.

The tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and can be brought on FIFA.com/tickets from 12 pm local time (2.30 pm IST) and will close on August 16 at noon (2.30 pm IST).

Aside from the host nation, the top ten countries for ticket sales based on country of residence in the latest sales period include Canada, England, France, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UAE and the USA.

Earlier this month, Wales, Australia and Costa Rica all booked their berths for the World Cup to complete the qualification process.